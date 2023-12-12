Detached accessory dwelling units topic of Edmonds Planning Board Dec. 13 meeting

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting will discuss a code amendment for implementing detached accessory dwelling units in accordance with the Washington State Legislature’s passage of HB 1337.

The board will also elect officers for 2024 and discuss its Jan. 16 presentation to the city council.

The meeting will be in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can also attend remotely via this link. The Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the Passcode is 007978. Or attend via telephone: US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.