Edmonds City Council scheduled to approve 2024 budget during special meeting Dec. 27

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 with one goal in mind: passing the city’s 2024 budget.

The council will meet virtually via Zoom to consider the 2024 Budget Ordinance, along with a resolution authorizing use of general fund operating reserves for 2024 general fund expenses.

Under state law, the city must have an approved budget no later than Dec. 31.

During their Dec. 10 meeting, councilmembers finished making budget amendments but stated they wanted to see a finalized budget prior to approving it. However, Administrative Services Director Dave Turley said he couldn’t guarantee that would be available for the council’s Dec. 19 meeting, due to staff vacations and illness. It turned out that the finalized budget numbers were not ready Dec. 19, so hence the reason for the Dec. 27 special meeting.

The council will also consider an ordinance prepared by City Attorney Jeff Taraday that authorizes the use of general fund operating reserves for 2024 general fund expenses. In early October, the council approved a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which authorized the city to use general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses. On Nov. 21, the council heard that the city’s estimated ending fund balance for 2023 was $3 million — $3.6 million lower than projected when the budget was prepared in late summer. The latest estimate presented earlier this month was an ending fund balance of $1,860,738.

You can watch the meeting via this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Members of the public who can’t access the virtual meeting using a personal device can watch via a monitor provided in the city council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.