Edmonds City Council swears in new members, honors retiring Diane Buckshnis

It was a night of beginnings and endings for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, with recently elected councilmembers taking their oaths of office and longtime Councilmember Diane Buckshnis saying farewell after 13 years on the dais.

Councilmembers elected in November — including incumbents Jenna Nand, Vivian Olson and Susan Paine, and newcomer Chris Eck — were sworn in before family and friends gathered in the council chambers Tuesday. Eck and Nand had previously been sworn in during the Nov. 28 council meeting but also participated in a general swearing-in ceremony involving nearly all councilmembers — a different procedure from past years. (Newly elected councilmember Michelle Dotsch was absent from the swearing-in ceremony due to unavoidable travel delays.)

“This is the first year we’ve exercised the option to swear in newly elected councilmembers at the last regular meeting of the year,” City Clerk Scott Passey explained in an email Monday. “By law, they can be sworn in at the last regular meeting of the year, or no more than 10 days before they take office.” In the past, Passey explained, councilmembers would take their oath of office privately before Jan. 1, and then perform a ceremonial swearing in at the first meeting of the year. This was in case of emergency in which council would need to convene before the first meeting of the year.

“Administering the oath of office at the last meeting of the year serves both official and ceremonial (public) purposes,” Passey said.

Edmonds Mayor-elect Mike Rosen will be taking his official oath of office in a brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Asian Service Center, 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds. The public is invited to attend. A ceremonial oath of office will also be conducted at the Tuesday, Jan. 2 Edmonds City Council meeting,

Also on Tuesday night, councilmembers approved a proclamation thanking Buckshnis for her council service. It noted her appointment to Position 4 in January 2010, followed by her election to three full terms as a councilmember, serving as council president in 2014 and council president pro tem in 2018 and 2022.

Acting Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Olson read the proclamation, filling in for absent Mayor Mike Nelson and Mayor Pro Tem Neil Tibbott. Olson said that during Buckshnis’ 13 years on council, she served on committees, boards and commissions “too numerous to list” but that she was “especially proud’ of the citizen boards and commissions created during her tenure. These included the Edmonds Tree Board, Economic Development Commission, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission, Youth Commission and Citizens’ Housing Commission

She was also recognized for “her robust volunteer efforts in other areas to the benefit of Edmonds, including the Edmonds Arts Festival, Edmonds Rotary, Edmonds Senior Center, Edmonds Floretum, Edmonds in Bloom, Students Saving Salmon and her beloved Off-Leash Area Edmonds”

The proclamation pointed out that Buckshnis — a former bank regulator — was known “for asking tough questions, accessibility and responsiveness to citizens, and insistence that the public have information to understand the city’s financials,” and added that her first ordinance was regarding a change to the city’s method of financial reporting. “She also promoted the updated publishing of financial statements on the website from yearly to quarterly reports, and was instrumental in saving the city $5 million dollars when she successfully challenged the published audit report,” the proclamation stated.

Several speakers lauded Buckshnis during the council’s public comment period. “Thanks for your years of dedication to our city,” said Port Commissioner Janelle Cass. Olson also offered gratitude to Buckshnis for serving as “my friend, my colleague, my mentor. I have just a heart full of gratitude for you.”

An emotional Buckshnis thanked all those who had provided her with advice over the years. She also alluded to the city’s current budget challenges, adding: “We all must continue to move forward to straighten out our financials.”

“I am really going to enjoy my retirement,” she added.

As for the remainder of the agenda, the one item that the council has been focused on for the several meetings — the 2024 budget — was not approved Tuesday night. During the council’s last meeting Dec. 10, councilmembers finished making budget amendments but stated they wanted to see a finalized budget prior to approving it. However, Administrative Services Director Dave Turley said he couldn’t guarantee that would be available for the council’s Dec. 19 meeting, due to staff vacations and illness. It turned out that the finalized budget numbers were not ready Tuesday, so the council will need to wait until a special virtual meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 to consider the final budget. (By state law, the budget must be approved by Dec. 31.)

Councilmembers did review a draft ordinance for the budget, although there were no numbers attached to it. They also reviewed an ordinance prepared by City Attorney Jeff Taraday that authorizes the use of general fund operating reserves for 2024 general fund expenses.

In early October, the council approved a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which authorized the city to use general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses. On Nov. 21, the council heard that the city’s estimated ending fund balance for 2023 was $3 million — $3.6 million lower than projected when the budget was prepared in late summer. The latest estimate presented last week was an ending fund balance of $1,860,738.

“In recognition of the fact that the budget is coming down to the wire, we wanted to give you as much lead time as possible as to what you will vote on on Dec. 27,” Taraday said.

In other business, the council heard from state legislative lobbyist Debora Mungia, who discussed what the council can expect during the short, 60-day legislative session that begins in January.

She noted that 2023 was known as the the “year of housing” legislation and 2024 is predicted to be “housing 2.0,” with bills introduced on topics such as transit-oriented development, lot splitting, rent stabilization and micro housing

Mungia also expects a substantial amount of discussion on climate policy, including bills related to recycling and transitioning homes from natural gas to electricity.

She also pointed to the possible impacts of citizen-driven initiatives related to the state’s climate protection act, the capital gains tax and police pursuits.

In addition, the state’s transportation budget “is extremely strained,” Mungia said. “Some of the state’s big megaprojects are hundreds of millions of dollars overspent.”

Todd Tatum, the city’s director of community, culture and economic development, then went over Edmonds’ draft legislative agenda, which includes an attempt to move up funding for stage 3 of the Highway 99 revitalization project — a “steep hill to climb” given the state’s transportation budget challenges, he said.

Other priorities include:

– Revising the current 1% property tax cap “to tie it to inflation, up to 3%, and population growth factors, so that the city can adjust the local property tax rate to better serve our community.”

– Continued focus on the importance of the former Unocal property, now undergoing cleanup, “to watershed and salmon health in the region.”

– Financial assistance to support city priorities in carbon reduction and/or improvements to climate resiliency.

– Regarding public safety, supporting legislation to modify state law regarding police pursuits, “enacting a balance test where the risks of pursuit cannot exceed the risks of the reason(s) for the pursuit, and “additional funding tools and resources for officer recruitment, retention and expanding access to mandated training.”

– Regarding housing, taking “a proactive approach to create new tools/incentives/revenues for cities to use to support increasing housing supply and addressing affordability.”

– Salmon recovery and Puget Sound watershed health

– Transportation funding initiatives that include improving “last-mile” options in areas impacted by light rail. Councilmembers also agreed to add to this list an item proposed by Councilmember Paine that supports planning funds to pursue construction — in conjunction with other jurisdictions — of a bicycle/pedestrian bridge over Highway 104 at 76th Avenue West/Meridian Avenue North.

– Funding for arts and the creative economy

– Behavioral health, which includes creating greater access to behavioral health services for substance abuse treatment and dual diagnosis treatment and establishing alternative response programs that provide options beyond law enforcement.

– Economic development, with support for efforts “to address immediate workforce needs and develop future pipeline through various programs, including apprenticeships in areas such as clean energy transition, child care and health care.”

The finalized legislative agenda will come back to the council for approval on a future consent agenda.

In other business, the council:

– Unanimously authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Axon Enterprises to upgrade the city’s Tasers that are issued to police staff. The total cost is $360,376 for a five-year contract — or $72,075 annually. Police say the Taser — which uses electrical current to temporarily incapacitate subjects — provides them with a weapon that is relatively safe and low impact.

The proposal was first unveiled during the council’s Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee last week. Councilmembers said they were uncertain how to best fund the funding request, given the city’s budget crunch. Councilmember Jenna Nand announced Tuesday night that the first year of the contract will be funded from the $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the council had set aside in hopes of providing small business grants.

– Discussed, but didn’t take action on, a draft ordinance from City Attorney Taraday aimed at providing “a streamlined way” for councilmembers to track the city’s employee headcount. The goal of the ordinance is to establish a list of authorized employee positions and pay ranges so they are easier for the council to view.

– Pulled two minor code amendments — originally on the council’s consent agenda — for further review.

Finally, throughout the meeting there were references to the graffiti that covered downtown Edmonds Dec. 16 in an apparent protest of the current Israel/Hamas conflict. Public commenter Nancy Rosen pointed to the recent spate of antisemitic actions nationwide, and added that “We should all be able to live our lives in our beautiful town without fear.” Councilmember Paine said the vandalism, which affected dozens of downtown businesses, “hurts people’s hearts,” while Councilmember Nand added that “antisemitism and Islamophobia in response to the war in Gaza is reprehensible.”

— By Teresa Wippel