Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Dec. 12

With a special business meeting set for Monday, Dec. 11, the Edmonds City Council will hold two of its three second-Tuesday committee meetings on Dec. 12.

The agenda is as follows:

3:30 p.m. Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel

– Contract and quote for the purchase of tasers and related equipment and training for the Edmonds Police Department.

– Introduction of a policy related to vacant city employment positions.

4:30 p.m. Finance Committee

– 2023 December budget amendment ordinance

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. You can access the meetings virtually at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council Conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.