Edmonds Civic Roundtable to host holiday reception Dec. 18

Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) will host its third annual holiday reception for elected officials from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Salish Sea Brewing Co Boathouse Taproom, 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102, Edmonds.

Roundtable members and the public are invited to meet and thank elected officials for their service to our community as well as to gather in celebration of the holiday season. Attendees will enjoy one free drink and light snacks provided by the Salish Sea Brewing Company. Reservations are required and space is limited.

Cost is $10 for ECR members and $20 for nonmembers. Payment can be made at the door with cash, check or credit card.

Please click here to register.

Learn more about ECR at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org