Edmonds College students encouraged to attend Enroll Edmonds Day on Dec. 28

Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2024 winter quarter by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winter quarter starts Tuesday, Jan. 2.

During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books, and visit the many services available to help them succeed during the upcoming quarter. Edmonds staff will be on hand to answer questions as students explore the campus. Triton Espresso, in Mountlake Terrace Hall, will be open to serve coffee and snacks.

Enroll Edmonds Day offerings include:

• Registration, advising, financial aid, and testing

Financial Aid, Enrollment (Registration), Advising, and the Cashier’s Office are located on the first floor of Lynnwood Hall. Testing is located in Mountlake Terrace Hall, Room 152 (near the lobby). International students can get assistance with advising and registration by visiting Snohomish Hall, Room 301.

• Purchase books

The Triton Bookstore is located on the first floor of Brier Hall. The bookstore will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some merchandise will be on sale for up to 50% off.

• EdPass/ORCA Card (bus pass)/tech help

Students can pick up an Edmonds College EdPass/ORCA Card (bus pass) at Alderwood Hall, Room 103. The Student Technology, Advice, and Resource Team (START) will assist students with IT or other tech questions. Students can also skip the line and get their EdPass or EdPass/Orca Card online.

• Parking permits

Students who drive to campus must have a parking pass. Winter 2024 through summer 2024 permits are available in the Safety, Security, & Emergency Preparedness (SSEP) Office (Woodway Hall, Room 214) and Alderwood Hall, Room 103. Carpool permits are also available from SSEP. For additional campus parking and traffic safety information, please visit edmonds.edu/safety.

• Laptop loan program

To be successful, students will need a computer for online and hybrid classes. Edmonds has a limited number of Chromebooks and equipment to lend to students. Chromebooks will be available at the START Desk on the first floor of Alderwood Hall. Students must be enrolled in winter quarter 2024 to qualify for the technology equipment loan program. If approved, students must have an EdPass and are required to sign a borrower’s agreement.

• Explore campus and check out services

Many services will be open for Enroll Edmonds Day, including the Office of International Programs (OIP) in Snohomish Hall, Room 301, English Language Acquisition (ELA) in Mukilteo Hall, Room 304, Pre College (EdCAP, I-BEST, HS+/GED, IHS) in Mukilteo Hall, Room 403, the Triton Student Center in Brier Hall, the Veterans Center in Lynnwood Hall, Room 215, the Triton Student Resource Hub & Food Pantry (1-3 p.m.) in the Olympic Building, Seaview Gym, Housing and Residence Life, the Center for Families, and more.

• Campus tours

Students who cannot attend Enroll Edmonds Day can visit campus during the college’s usual in-person and virtual hours or sign up for a guided tour. Get the campus map and driving directions.