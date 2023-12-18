Edmonds Council Dec. 19 set to further consider taser purchases, job vacancies, budget

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 19 meeting is scheduled to further consider two items discussed during last week’s Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee meeting: How to fund a police department request to purchase upgraded Tasers and whether to adopt a policy aimed at giving the council more control over filling vacant jobs.

The council will also discuss a resolution authorizing the use of general fund operating reserves for 2024 general fund expenses, which may pave the way for approval of the 2024 budget.

And the council will honor outgoing Councilmember Diane Buckshnis for her 14 years of council service.

In addition, the council will receive the draft 2024 Edmonds Legislative Agenda.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can also join the meeting virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular zouncil meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39. Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6:20 p.m. to interview two candidates for the Architectural Design Board.