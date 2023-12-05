Edmonds Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to meet Dec. 6

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. The agenda includes interviews for vacant positions and appointment of a chair and vice chair for 2024.

The meeting will be in the Brackett meeting room, Edmonds City Hall third floor, 121 5th Ave. N.,, Edmonds. Or you can watch via Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 980 7199 9699

Passcode: 963195