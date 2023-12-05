Edmonds Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to meet Dec. 6

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. The agenda includes interviews for vacant positions and appointment of a chair and vice chair for 2024.
The meeting will be in the Brackett meeting room, Edmonds City Hall third floor, 121 5th Ave. N.,, Edmonds. Or you can watch via Zoom here.
Meeting ID: 980 7199 9699
Passcode: 963195
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.