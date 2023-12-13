Edmonds Floretum Garden Club presents speaker Karen Chapman on Dec. 18

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Karen Chapman, owner of Le Jardinet Designs and garden writer, at meeting on Monday, Dec. 18. Her topic will be “Reducing Maintenance (and Backache) in the Garden,” according to a news release.

Chapman will share tips for reducing garden maintenance through smart plant selection and efficient gardening practices, while preparing your body with supportive exercises and the right tools. Chapman will also bring signed copies of her books for purchase.

Chapman is an award-winning landscape designer, and the author of Deer Resistant Design (Timber Press, 2019) and co-author of Gardening with Foliage First (Timber Press, 2017) and Fine Foliage (St. Lynn’s Press, 2013).

She is a popular speaker at botanical gardens, nurseries and flower and garden shows across the United States. Her articles and designs have been featured in many online and print publications, including Garden Design, Fine Gardening, and Better Homes and Gardens. Visit her at lejardinetdesigns.com.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue North. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time, and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.