Edmonds Food Bank closed for holidays Dec. 25-Jan. 1

In honor of the holiday season and in recognition of its dedicated staff and volunteers, the Edmonds Food Bank will temporarily close distribution services starting Monday, Dec. 25, through Monday, Jan. 1. Regular distribution services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Extra food provisions will be distributed the week leading up to the closure to ensure that everyone has adequate resources during this brief interruption, the food bank said.

“We are immensely grateful for the unwavering commitment of our volunteers who are the driving force behind the food bank,” said Executive Director Casey Davis. “Collectively, our volunteers give us over 3,000 hours each month and we want to honor their time and dedication in this season.”

During this period, Edmonds Food Bank will be open to receive donations on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org, email info@edmondsfoodbank.org or call 425-778-5833.