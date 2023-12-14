Edmonds Food Bank open house, food drive Dec. 16

The Edmonds Food Bank is hosting an open house and drive-thru food drive from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Tour the food bank and see what operations look like firsthand, drop off a donation of shelf-stable food items and participate in a special volunteer session. Families are invited to help bag oats and rice for the food bank’s big holiday distribution the following week. Kids can tour the food bank and learn more about food insecurity in our community.

This is also a great opportunity for children to bring in items they have worked hard to collect. Weighing in donations on the giant scale and seeing the walk-in fridge and freezer are the most popular attractions at the food bank.

For more information, check out the event page here. Read more about the purpose and vision for this event in our My Edmonds News article here.