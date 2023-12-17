Edmonds Food Bank open house offers a peek behind scenes

The Edmonds Food Bank threw open its doors on Saturday afternoon, combining a drive-through food drive with an open house where attendees got a first-hand look at how the food bank fights food insecurity in our community by providing nutritious, healthy food to local families in need.

“We’re presently serving more than 1,200 families every month,” explained Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “We spend about $4,000 each week on produce alone and almost as much on dairy – so while food contributions are a huge help, monetary donations are also critical. Cash donations allow us to buy in bulk, which our volunteers then package into smaller bags that go directly to our customers.”

The event included guided tours of the food bank conducted by Davis, who took visitors behind the scenes to see where and how the food is stored, the process of accepting and weighing donations, and how the staff pulls together to keep the whole operation organized and moving. Guests were then given the chance to help volunteer staff package bulk items into smaller bags for distribution to food bank customers.

“Right now we’re a bit below the stock levels we like to maintain,” Davis said. “You usually can’t see the back walls in our freezer, but right now you can. But the really critical months for us are right after the new year when donations tend to drop off — but the need is always there.”

Donations are accepted onsite Mondays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Edmonds Food Bank online or contact the Food Bank by phone at 425-778-5833 or by email at info@edmondsfoodbank.org.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel