Edmonds Library’s next chapter begins, with a grand reopening Jan. 13

Get your library cards ready.

After being closed for 18 months due to flooding, the Edmonds Library will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Sno-Isle Libraries, in partnership with the City of Edmonds, invites the community to join in celebrating the reopening, which will include a ribbon cutting, tours and activities.

“The revitalization of the Edmonds Library is an investment in our community, which is a commitment to lifelong learning, early literacy and the joy of discovery,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson. “The Edmonds Library is truly an inspiring space. Our community brings the space to life with their stories, and we look forward to having everyone be a part of our next chapter.”

The 17,500-square-foot facility, located at 650 Main St., received a top-to-bottom, $2 million upgrade after an irrigation pipe leaked and spilled 60,000 gallons of water on June 23, 2022.

The community is invited to relax in the library’s updated space, discover new elements in the interactive children’s area, reserve the new community meeting space, and enjoy better sightlines to the library’s stunning view.

Upon reopening, the Edmonds Library will provide 64 hours of library service weekly. Library hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.