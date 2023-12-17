Edmonds Lions help purchase coats for Lynnwood students in need

The Edmonds Lions Club presented Lynnwood’s Hazelwood Elementary with a $250 check to assist in the purchase of 24 coats. The coats will be given to students in need of winter wear in grades K-6. These coats are made available through the National Coats for Kids organization.

This is the third year the Lions Club has partnered with the Knights of Columbus to provide winter coats to students in the Edmonds School District.