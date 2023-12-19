Edmonds man investigated by police was trespassed from Edmonds Heights campus

The Edmonds School District on Tuesday shared a photo of a 36-year-old Edmonds man who was the subject of a recent Edmonds police investigation, leading to his arrest for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

The suspect, who was arrested at the Frances Anderson Community Center in October and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, was released pending additional investigation, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. Edmonds School District spokesperson Lisa Van Cise said that the principal of Edmonds Heights K-12 School had notified families last week about the man’s presence on campus Dec. 11. Police were alerted and they followed up on the incident, issuing a no-trespass order to the man. “If the individual is seen on campus, we will call 911 and have him removed,” Principal Kathleen Hodges said in an email to parents Dec. 14. “If you see this individual on campus, immediately notify the office. We will call 911 and detain him until police arrive.”

The Edmonds police investigation began Oct. 8, when the suspect approached and lingered at a youth ballet class that had just released the dancers into the hallway. The juvenile victim entered the dressing room, and the suspect followed behind her, closing the door behind them. He committed a non-injury misdemeanor assault of touching the child, but investigators determined that there was also evidence of sexual motivation. According to McClure, the suspect was also observed walking toward a group of juvenile dancers waiting in the hallway. He stood next to them as they knelt on the ground, then “quickly dropped to his knees and put his face down next to one of the juvenile’s feet as if sniffing them,” McClure said. Police were notified, responded, reviewed surveillance footage and initiated an investigation. Edmonds police detectives were also involved with the case. As a result, probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. Information was distributed to Frances Anderson Center staff, and police began a search for the suspect, McClure said.

When the suspect returned to the Frances Anderson Center Oct. 17, he was recognized by employees. “EPD officers responded within minutes and located him outside of a classroom area,” McClure said. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the police department, where he declined to speak with detectives. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. After a prosecutor review, the charges were amended to include the misdemeanor only. The suspect has since been released, McClure said, but the investigation is continuing.