Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 12-19, 2023

Dec. 12
21900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle with mismatched plates was pulled over and the wrong plates removed.
8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Grass was damaged at a park by a vehicle.
1500 block of North 200th Street: Police assisted Snohomish County deputies who were taking a felony assault suspect into custody at the Aurora Transit Center.
400 block of 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.
600 block of Paradise Lane : Checks were stolen and cashed from a business and a storage unit was rented using same checking account.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle. She was not located.
23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.
300 block of Main Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a court order violation while being served a separate court order.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man who was concealing property at a business was trespassed from the property.
Dec. 13
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary and booked into jail.
100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A suspicious man was lighting a fire in the parking lot of a business.
300 block of Admiral Way: An unknown suspect stole fishing equipment from a boat.
16600 block of 74th Place West: An unknown suspect stole mail from a mailbox and damaged it.
200 block of Railroad Street: A man was arrested for breaking into a vehicle.
600 block of Aloha Way: A man was arrested and booked for damaging property throughout his parents’ house.
24100 block of Highway 99: A retail store reported a man running out of the emergency exit with merchandise.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a department store.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A transient man was arrested for dine and dash from a local restaurant. He was transported to county jail.
Dec. 14
7800 block of 203rd Street Southwest: A husband and wife argued over car keys.
500 block of Main Street: Vehicle prowl of a work van was reported.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into a standalone garage, causing damage and stealing two jet skis and a trailer.
23600 block of Highway 99: Damage to exterior HVAC unit was reported. There is no suspect information.
23800 block of Highway 99: An unidentified individual threatened a business owner.
Dec. 15
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined at a restaurant and left without settling the bill. No suspects were located.
23800 block of Highway 99: A grocery store was burglarized. The front door was forced open and merchandise was stolen.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A man took his daughter to school and was verbal with staff.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for being a fugitive of justice, on an out-of-state warrant.
23600 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.
21900 block of Highway 99: A grocery store reported juveniles shoplifted from the location. The juveniles were trespassed from the property, and the items were recovered.
24100 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported from a discount store. No suspect was located.
24100 block of Highway 99: A disturbance in a discount store led to threats of harm. The suspect was not located.
Dec. 16
7600 block of 230th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle from an Edmonds resident was used in an Everett burglary. The vehicle was recovered and impounded for investigation.
500 block of Main Street: Three suspects are wanted for malicious mischief after vandalizing downtown Edmonds.
24200 block of 100th Avenue West: A man had his work laptop and passport stolen in a vehicle prowl.
8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
400 block of 4th Avenue North: A suspicious man was contacted.
22700 block of Highway 99: A victim reported their vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
700 block of West Main Street: A subject was originally reported as missing before information indicated that he had likely tricked the reporting party and was avoiding contact.
Dec. 17
400 block of Admiral Way: A resident was reported missing after a kayak was found overturned and unoccupied by the Coast Guard in Puget Sound. (See related story here.)
500 block of 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block of Highway 99: A male subject was trespassed.
Dec. 18
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined and dashed from a restaurant.
200 block of 6th Avenue North: Bathrooms at a city park were vandalized.
7400 block of 228th Street Southwest: Property was returned to a subject whose vehicle had been stolen.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle was trashed.
24100 block of Highway 99: A male shoplifted from a discount retail store.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A subject turned weapons in to the police as part of a court order.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing.
9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A subject entered a locked community building at an apartment complex and took various items.
Dec. 19
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.
23400 block of Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to a criminal citation.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft from a grocery store.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.
23600 block of Highway 99: An argument in a parking lot led to an assault.
