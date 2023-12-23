Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 12-19, 2023

Dec. 12

21900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle with mismatched plates was pulled over and the wrong plates removed.

8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Grass was damaged at a park by a vehicle.

1500 block of North 200th Street: Police assisted Snohomish County deputies who were taking a felony assault suspect into custody at the Aurora Transit Center.

400 block of 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.

600 block of Paradise Lane : Checks were stolen and cashed from a business and a storage unit was rented using same checking account.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle. She was not located.

23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.

300 block of Main Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for a court order violation while being served a separate court order.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man who was concealing property at a business was trespassed from the property.

Dec. 13

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary and booked into jail.

100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A suspicious man was lighting a fire in the parking lot of a business.

300 block of Admiral Way: An unknown suspect stole fishing equipment from a boat.

16600 block of 74th Place West: An unknown suspect stole mail from a mailbox and damaged it.

200 block of Railroad Street: A man was arrested for breaking into a vehicle.

600 block of Aloha Way: A man was arrested and booked for damaging property throughout his parents’ house.

24100 block of Highway 99: A retail store reported a man running out of the emergency exit with merchandise.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a department store.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A transient man was arrested for dine and dash from a local restaurant. He was transported to county jail.

Dec. 14

7800 block of 203rd Street Southwest: A husband and wife argued over car keys.

500 block of Main Street: Vehicle prowl of a work van was reported.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into a standalone garage, causing damage and stealing two jet skis and a trailer.

23600 block of Highway 99: Damage to exterior HVAC unit was reported. There is no suspect information.

23800 block of Highway 99: An unidentified individual threatened a business owner.

Dec. 15

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined at a restaurant and left without settling the bill. No suspects were located.

23800 block of Highway 99: A grocery store was burglarized. The front door was forced open and merchandise was stolen.

7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A man took his daughter to school and was verbal with staff.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for being a fugitive of justice, on an out-of-state warrant.

23600 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

21900 block of Highway 99: A grocery store reported juveniles shoplifted from the location. The juveniles were trespassed from the property, and the items were recovered.

24100 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported from a discount store. No suspect was located.

24100 block of Highway 99: A disturbance in a discount store led to threats of harm. The suspect was not located.

Dec. 16

7600 block of 230th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle from an Edmonds resident was used in an Everett burglary. The vehicle was recovered and impounded for investigation.

500 block of Main Street: Three suspects are wanted for malicious mischief after vandalizing downtown Edmonds.

24200 block of 100th Avenue West: A man had his work laptop and passport stolen in a vehicle prowl.

8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

400 block of 4th Avenue North: A suspicious man was contacted.

22700 block of Highway 99: A victim reported their vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

700 block of West Main Street: A subject was originally reported as missing before information indicated that he had likely tricked the reporting party and was avoiding contact.

Dec. 17

400 block of Admiral Way: A resident was reported missing after a kayak was found overturned and unoccupied by the Coast Guard in Puget Sound. (See related story here.)

500 block of 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block of Highway 99: A male subject was trespassed.

Dec. 18

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two men dined and dashed from a restaurant.

200 block of 6th Avenue North: Bathrooms at a city park were vandalized.

7400 block of 228th Street Southwest: Property was returned to a subject whose vehicle had been stolen.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle was trashed.

24100 block of Highway 99: A male shoplifted from a discount retail store.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A subject turned weapons in to the police as part of a court order.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for trespassing.

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A subject entered a locked community building at an apartment complex and took various items.

Dec. 19

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.

23400 block of Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to a criminal citation.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft from a grocery store.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.

23600 block of Highway 99: An argument in a parking lot led to an assault.