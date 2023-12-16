Edmonds Police Blotter Dec. 5-12, 2023

Dec. 5
19100 block of Highway 99: Police assisted a law enforcement agency with a first-degree assault arrest.
100 block of Railroad Avenue: A known subject causing a disturbance was verbally trespassed from a property.
23100 block of 76th Avenue West: A victim’s checking account was breached and unauthorized charges were made.
23500 block of Highway 99: A rear license plate was removed from vehicle as it was listed stolen.
23600 block of Highway 99: A customer turned in an out-of-state driver’s license to an employee. Law enforcement took custody of the drivers license.
21800 block of 92nd Avenue West: An adult male stole multiple packages from the front porch of a residence.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft, he also had several unrelated warrants and was booked into jail.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
600 block of Aloha Way: A father and son were verbally arguing over loud music.
Dec. 6
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant during proactive patrols of a high-crime area.
21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business. He willingly left and was issued a trespass notice.
200 block of 4th Avenue South: An unknown suspect damaged a vehicle while attempting to break into it.
900 block of 7th Avenue South: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle; no property was stolen.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants.
20400 block of 76th Avenue West: A man started a fire on a church property near the main building.
236300 block of Highway 99: A transient man was arrested after shoplifting from a retail store and was transported to county jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for stealing property from a business.
500 block of Main Street: A man stole money from tip jar at coffee establishment. He was detained and trespassed from the location.
23600 block of Highway 99: Fou men stole alcohol from a business. They fled in a vehicle and were not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting socks and underwear.
600 block of Glen Street: Police investigated financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was reported wanted for malicious mischief.
22800 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was wanted for hit-and-run after fleeing from an accident scene.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store and was booked into county jail.
8500 block of Bowdoin Way: An elderly woman was reported missing. State Patrol was notified and a silver alert activated.
Dec. 7
8100 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A bicycle and bicycle rack were left at a business.
7700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man sent his ex-wife suspicious text messages.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft after stealing from a store. He also had unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.
8600 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A man had his identity information stolen and an unknown suspect opened multiple bank accounts in his name.
7000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to cash a forged check using a fake Washington State Driver’s License.
7000 block of 177th Street Southwest: Adult roommates engaged in a verbal argument. The landlord caused damage to the tenants’ door.
8500 block of 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a felony Department of Corrections warrant.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital after refusing to leave the property upon discharge. He was arrested and booked into jail.
Dec. 8
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for criminal trespass; a woman was booked for reckless driving.
500 block of 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a business for disruptive behavior.
200 block of 3rd Avenue South: A resident reported someone attempted to get into their building, causing damage to their back entrance door. There is no suspect information; case is ongoing.
100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man refused to leave a business. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.
2050 block of 82nd Avenue West: A resident was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was transported to county jail.
Dec. 9
22300 block of 98th Avenue West: An unknown suspect damaged property with fireworks.
23500 block of Highway 99: A resident was arrested for domestic violence assault. He was transported to county jail and booked.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman was reported missing but was later located.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed.
Dec. 10
21910 block of Highway 99: A counterfeit bill was seized.
21900 block of 93rd Place West: A domestic dispute over moving was reported.
700 block of Main Street: A report was made of a previous domestic assault. The case was referred to prosecutors for review.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man attempting to collect debt was trespassed from a business.
19500 block of Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD.
Dec. 11
23200 block of Highway 99: A citizen reported a vehicle prowl overnight.
500 block of Alder Street: A storage locker located in a secure garage was broken into and a firearm was stolen.
23200 block of 100th Avenue West: A suspicious man who is not associated with the elementary school was found in the school library. He was trespassed from all school district property.
7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
23800 block of 1st Avenue West: A man reported his camera missing from a group home.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole clothes from a department store.
Dec. 12
21900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle with mismatching plates was pulled over and the wrong plates removed.
8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Grass was damaged at park by a vehicle.
1500 block of North 200th Street: Police assisted Snohomish County Deputies who were taking a felony assault suspect into custody at the Aurora Village Transit Center.
400 block of 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle. She was not located.
23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man who was concealing property at a business was trespassed from the property.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.