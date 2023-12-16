Edmonds Police Blotter Dec. 5-12, 2023

Dec. 5

19100 block of Highway 99: Police assisted a law enforcement agency with a first-degree assault arrest.

100 block of Railroad Avenue: A known subject causing a disturbance was verbally trespassed from a property.

23100 block of 76th Avenue West: A victim’s checking account was breached and unauthorized charges were made.

23500 block of Highway 99: A rear license plate was removed from vehicle as it was listed stolen.

23600 block of Highway 99: A customer turned in an out-of-state driver’s license to an employee. Law enforcement took custody of the drivers license.

21800 block of 92nd Avenue West: An adult male stole multiple packages from the front porch of a residence.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft, he also had several unrelated warrants and was booked into jail.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

600 block of Aloha Way: A father and son were verbally arguing over loud music.

Dec. 6

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant during proactive patrols of a high-crime area.

21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business. He willingly left and was issued a trespass notice.

200 block of 4th Avenue South: An unknown suspect damaged a vehicle while attempting to break into it.

900 block of 7th Avenue South: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle; no property was stolen.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants.

20400 block of 76th Avenue West: A man started a fire on a church property near the main building.

236300 block of Highway 99: A transient man was arrested after shoplifting from a retail store and was transported to county jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for stealing property from a business.

500 block of Main Street: A man stole money from tip jar at coffee establishment. He was detained and trespassed from the location.

23600 block of Highway 99: Fou men stole alcohol from a business. They fled in a vehicle and were not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting socks and underwear.

600 block of Glen Street: Police investigated financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was reported wanted for malicious mischief.

22800 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was wanted for hit-and-run after fleeing from an accident scene.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store and was booked into county jail.

8500 block of Bowdoin Way: An elderly woman was reported missing. State Patrol was notified and a silver alert activated.

Dec. 7

8100 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A bicycle and bicycle rack were left at a business.

7700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man sent his ex-wife suspicious text messages.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft after stealing from a store. He also had unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.

8600 block of 202nd Street Southwest: A man had his identity information stolen and an unknown suspect opened multiple bank accounts in his name.

7000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to cash a forged check using a fake Washington State Driver’s License.

7000 block of 177th Street Southwest: Adult roommates engaged in a verbal argument. The landlord caused damage to the tenants’ door.

8500 block of 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital after refusing to leave the property upon discharge. He was arrested and booked into jail.

Dec. 8

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for criminal trespass; a woman was booked for reckless driving.

500 block of 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a business for disruptive behavior.

200 block of 3rd Avenue South: A resident reported someone attempted to get into their building, causing damage to their back entrance door. There is no suspect information; case is ongoing.

100 block of Sunset Avenue South: A man refused to leave a business. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.

2050 block of 82nd Avenue West: A resident was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was transported to county jail.

Dec. 9

22300 block of 98th Avenue West: An unknown suspect damaged property with fireworks.

23500 block of Highway 99: A resident was arrested for domestic violence assault. He was transported to county jail and booked.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman was reported missing but was later located.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed.

Dec. 10

21910 block of Highway 99: A counterfeit bill was seized.

21900 block of 93rd Place West: A domestic dispute over moving was reported.

700 block of Main Street: A report was made of a previous domestic assault. The case was referred to prosecutors for review.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man attempting to collect debt was trespassed from a business.

19500 block of Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD.

Dec. 11

23200 block of Highway 99: A citizen reported a vehicle prowl overnight.

500 block of Alder Street: A storage locker located in a secure garage was broken into and a firearm was stolen.

23200 block of 100th Avenue West: A suspicious man who is not associated with the elementary school was found in the school library. He was trespassed from all school district property.

7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

23800 block of 1st Avenue West: A man reported his camera missing from a group home.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole clothes from a department store.

Dec. 12

21900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle with mismatching plates was pulled over and the wrong plates removed.

8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Grass was damaged at park by a vehicle.

1500 block of North 200th Street: Police assisted Snohomish County Deputies who were taking a felony assault suspect into custody at the Aurora Village Transit Center.

400 block of 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle. She was not located.

23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man who was concealing property at a business was trespassed from the property.