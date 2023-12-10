Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 28-Dec. 5, 2023

Nov. 28
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for obstructing officers during an investigation.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a store.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to assist emergency medical services with a man who overdosed outside a local restaurant. He was administered Narcan and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was vandalized overnight.
23600 block of Highway 99: A set of found car keys was turned in to the City of Edmonds satellite office.
250 block of 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in a Lift driver’s vehicle was turned in to the police department.
820 block of 187th Street Southwest: A school employee requested law enforcement do a welfare check on woman who did not pick up her child from school.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested after assaulting staff and committing a theft at a local grocery store. The man was booked in county jail on the charges.
23600 block of Highway 99: Two women caused a disturbance at a business. Both were trespassed and one of them was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
23300 block of Highway 99: A man physically attacked his mother, striking her arm. He was arrested and booked into jail.
100 block of 5th Avenue North: A public restroom was vandalized by an unknown subject.
2360 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for trespass from a grocery store.
Nov. 29
20500 block of 77th Avenue West: A vehicle was damaged. There were no suspects or leads.
7100 block of 176 Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence. There was no suspect information.
700 block of West Main Street: A city bathroom was vandalized. There is no suspect information.
23600 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A man was reportedly scammed over social media for $1,000.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned into the police department.
100 block of 238th Street Southwest: A male wanted to report a civil matter related to a parenting plan.
23700 block of 84th Avenue West: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.
7700 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a window broken by an unknown suspect.
7200 block of 182nd Street Southwest: A resident reported his house was egged for the third time in a week. The case is ongoing.
Nov. 30
500 block of Maple Street: Golf clubs were reported stolen from storage locker.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman stole a purse from a store. She left and was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man and woman stole from a business by cutting security tags off the property.
100 block of Railroad Avenue: A citizen turned in found property.
2360 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting and a misdemeanor warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was wanted for third-degree theft.
20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
21900 block of Highway 99: Police arrested a man for shoplifting and booked him into jail.
Dec. 1
8700 block of Main Street: A vehicle involved in a collision was abandoned in the street.
9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A victim’s purse was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman stole a wallet from a grocery store.
100 block of West Dayton Street: A wallet was located at a business and turned into law enforcement.
10100 block of 236th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported between a husband and wife at their residence.
8200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen overnight by unknown suspect(s).
23600 block of Highway 99: A male suspect shoplifted beer and deli items from a business.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from apartment parking lot. There was no suspect information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed.
Dec. 2
7600 block of Lake Ballinger Way: Merchandise was stolen from a convenience store.
1100 block of 5th Avenue South: An attempted burglary of condominium building was reported.
700 block of Walnut Street: Mailboxes were opened and mail stolen overnight.
7900 block of 227th Place Southwest: A theft of mail was reported.
24000 block of Highway 99: A man committed traffic violations.
7200 block of 182nd Street Southwest: Subjects threw eggs at a home.
Dec. 3
7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A local market and deli were burglarized by a suspect ramming the door with a stolen vehicle.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole clothing items and left through through an emergency exit.
7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man contacted by police referenced anonymous reports of possible threats made on social media.
Dec. 4
24000 block of 74th Avenue West: Suspects opened a victim’s garage and stole multiple items from an unlocked vehicle.
600 block of Daley Street: A woman reported credit card fraud.
9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle license plate was stolen.
600 block of Aloha Way: A domestic dispute was reported.
24100 block of Highway 99: Two suspects stole merchandise but were not located during an area search.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and knowingly possessing controlled substance.
7700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A woman discovered damage to her rear windshield after driving on the highway.
24100 block of Highway 99: A subject stole who store merchandise was found and booked into jail.
Dec. 5
19100 block of Highway 99: Law enforcement assisted with a first-degree assault arrest.
100 block of Railroad Avenue: A known subject causing a disturbance was verbally trespassed from property.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
600 block of Aloha Way: A father and son were verbally arguing over loud music.
