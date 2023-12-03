Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 7-28, 2023

Nov. 7
9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A subject was tricked into sending money.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft, warrant and obstruction.
24100 block of Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a store and recovered by staff; a suspect was arrested for theft.
8700 block of Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was towed due to public safety concerns.
100 block of 5th Avenue South: A domestic argument via social media resulted in a male following a female. No crime was committed.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A possible court-order violation was reported. No arrests were made.
Nov. 8
1000 block of Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting food and a drink from a grocery store.
24100 block of Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a department store and arrested for warrants.
7800 block of 191st Street Southwest: A home was burglarized while the residents were out of state.
7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A high school student reported being assaulted by another student at school.
7900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A report was made of broken windows on a vehicle. The victim believes the suspect is her landlord.
23400 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported between subjects who share a child.
21900 block of Highway 99: Keys were reported lost while the subject was shopping at a grocery store.
24000 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was rummaged through. It is unknown if anything was taken.
24000 block of Highway 99: A vehicle driver failed to obey during an attempted traffic stop.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
8400 block of 238th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered from a vehicle.
20100 block of 88th Avenue West: A man told police he believes he was followed by a vehicle.
24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A husband and wife were reported in a heated argument. No probable cause determined.
Nov. 9
23600 block of Highway 99: A male reportedly stole items from a business. The suspect was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole food from a business and was arrested.
23600 block of Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from grocery store. Upon further investigation, the subject found to be in possession of stolen property.
100 block of 9th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a lost wallet.
22000 block of Highway 99: Four completed checks were found at a gas station and brought to the police department as found property.
1000 block of 3rd Avenue South: Weapons and ammunition were surrendered to police to be destroyed.
7100 block of 224th Street Southwest: A dog was reported at large with previous warnings. A citation was made for the first offense.
9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a pellet gun for destruction.
24100 block of Highway 99: Two subjects stole from a store and fled in a vehicle.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store and exited through the emergency door. No suspect information was available.
Nov. 10
21100 block of Highway 99: A fast food business was broken into overnight. Suspects damaged the safety deposit box and stole money from it.
700 block of Main Street: A subject was trespassed from a location.
23500 block of 84th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend had been missing for almost a week.
21900 block of Highway 99: A known suspect shoplifted a large amount of groceries from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was detained for a warrant and released due to medical issues.
24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A man was arrested for traffic and weapon violations.
21900 block of Highway 99: Two juvenile females will have charges referred for third-degree theft.
Nov. 11
7800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Four masked subjects were observed near a cannabis store entrance. The subjects fled when they observed police.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.
600 block of Elm Place: A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting his wife.
800 block of Maple Street: A domestic violence incident was reported involving a male and female. It was determined that no assault occurred.
24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A man was arrested for firearms violations.
7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
Nov. 12
7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Five men burglarized a store and fled the scene.
23500 block of Edmonds Way: A recovered vehicle license plate listed as stolen was seized for destruction.
97th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
22600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the property.
Nov. 13
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man loitering at a business was contacted and was arrested for a warrant.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman arrested for trespassing was cited and released.
18700 block of Soundview Place: A woman got suspicious text messages from international phone numbers.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman who stole from a store was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle in a parking lot. A purse was stolen.
100 block of 2nd Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen. Police have information on the suspect.
1000 block of 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a dispute over a parenting plan.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting.
21500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A man reported that his wife had been sexually assaulted. Officers are conducting an investigation.
Nov. 14
8800 block of Main Street: A missing adult was located and returned home.
23830 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported among business tenants.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He was not located.
24100 block of Highway 99: A suspicious man who was allegedly concealing property was contacted by employees inside a business.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman who stole a backpack from a store was booked into jail.
Nov. 15
Edmonds Street and 4th Avenue North: The driver of a reported collision was located and arrested for hit and run and DUI.
21300 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood PD with a burglary investigation.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from store, left on foot and was not located.
20800 block of 76th Avenue West: Items were stolen out of a vehicle by unknown suspect(s).
21900 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported between a store manager and a customer.
500 block of Edmonds Street: An unknown suspect sent someone several threatening text messages.
500 block of Pine Street: A package was reported stolen from a front door.
200 block of 4th Avenue South: A man was found in a parking garage going through a person’s property. The suspect fled and was not located.
Nov. 16
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: A tire that was set on fire caused minor damage to the side of a building.
23300 block of Edmonds Way: A work van was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot overnight. There is no suspect information.
21100 block of Highway 99: A restaurant was reportedly burglarized by unknown suspects.
9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: Community mail boxes were broken into as part of a large-scale mail theft.
23800 block of 90th Place West: A vehicle was broken into. A video of the vehicle showed no suspect information.
21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A storage shed at a business was forcibly opened overnight and food was taken.
1200 block of 8th Avenue South: A stolen license plate was recovered.
7300 block of 164th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a longtime couple.
24300 block of Highway 99: An unsecured vehicle was stolen, using a key to the vehicle that was inside it.
23000 block of 100th Avenue West: Three males possibly stole from a store.
200 block of James Street: A subject was found sleeping in an empty condo unit and left when asked by staff.
20400 block of 79th Avenue West: An ongoing issue was reported with an ex-boyfriend who shared explicit videos of a female without permission.
700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Neighbors had a verbal disagreement resulting in damaged property.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store.
Nov. 17
8100 block of 206th Street Southwest: A deceased dog was found and its owner notified.
22900 block of block of Highway 99: Rental property consisting of a texture sprayer and a roto hammer was reported stolen.
24300 block of Highway 99: An unlocked vehicle with a key inside was stolen at a business.
Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.
23600 block of 79th Avenue West: An unprovoked severe dog bite to a human was reported, requiring sutures/surgery.
1500 block of North 200th Street: A man wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was picked up from the King County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman assaulted staff and stole items from a grocery store.
Nov. 18
600 block of Edmonds Way: A store was burglarized.
21800 block of 7th Avenue West: A burglary of a commercial building was reported. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was not located.
23900 block of Highway 99: Officers assisted an aid crew to treat one man who overdosed.
7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed.
21400 block of 84th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
500 block of 5th Avenue South: Unknown suspect(s) broke into a business, causing damage. Property was also stolen.
76th Avenue West and Meadowdale Beach Road: Two newly installed stop signs were removed by unknown suspect(s).
Nov. 19
1000 block of 5th Avenue South: A resident was victimized by a phone scam.
Highway 99 and 238th Street Southwest: Two juvenile females were provided courtesy transportation home after alcohol consumption.
300 block of Main Street: A man assaulted his girlfriend. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a shopping center.
Nov. 20
8600 block of 244th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was discovered in the roadway with three flat tires.
21000 block of 72nd Avenue West: A man stole a purse and wallet from a vehicle. No suspect information was available.
9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. There was no suspect information.
900 block of Brookmere Street: A woman’s identity was used in another state in order to pass a fraudulent check.
19700 block of 88th Avenue West: A woman was scammed out of over $1,200 by someone on social media.
23200 block of 76th Avenue West: A man had his bank account hacked and lost funds.
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Multiple men and one woman were arrested for trespassing on a vacant property.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempting to steal property from a business.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail for interfering with a health care facility and criminal trespass.
21500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported a possible pattern of fraud against an elderly relative.
Nov. 21
86th Place West and Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was seen near a bus stop on two separate occasions.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and fled on foot. He was not located during an area check.
18700 block of 79th Place West: An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a residence.
8500 block of Frederick Place: Tools and other property were reportedly stolen from home that was under construction. No suspects or leads were reported.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing, theft and malicious mischief and was booked into jail.
22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man got into an altercation with another man who was “dumpster diving” and ended up breaking that man’s vehicle’s passenger side mirror.
700 block of West Main Street: An unidentified individual pointed a green laser at the ferry.
23600 block of block of Highway 99: A man was booked for second-degree burglary after he previously trespassed from grocery store and then shoplifted.
8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole food from a delivery location outside a residence.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man set a rug on fire in an occupied residence from which he was previously trespassed. He was booked for arson and burglary.
Nov. 22
21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a business after smoking substances in front of the store.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man who stole items from a grocery store was arrested.
700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man reportedly kept sending messages and calling his ex-wife.
100 block of Main Street: Police assisted an intoxicated male with getting home.
500 block of Dayton Street: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway. There was no suspect information.
500 block of Maple Street: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and stole a credit card.
100 block of Main Street: A man threatened to damage a business.
200 block 4th Avenue South: A man drove by house and made threats. Charges for harassment were referred.
600 block of West James Street: A man was arrested due to four outstanding warrants and booked into the jail.
7400 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A man assaulted his wife in the presence of children and prevented her from calling 911. The man was not at the location; charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
Nov. 23
7500 block of Olympic View Drive: Two men were witnessed siphoning fuel from trucks. Suspects fled the scene; there was no suspect information.
22000 block of block of Highway 99: A subject was observed walking through car dealerships and attempting to open vehicle doors.
23600 block of Highway 99: A frequent shoplifter was arrested for theft and trespassing. He was booked into jail for burglary.
7700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an assigned parking space overnight.
200 block of Railroad Avenue: A weapons violation was reported; a suspect was not located.
Nov. 24
7900 block of 211th Place Southwest: Three male brothers got into an argument; no arrests were made.
Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue South: Two backpacks with personal property were found at a bus stop. No ownership was determined.
8700 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into. No items were stolen.
22400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car sales lot.
23800 block of Highway 99: Property was reportedly taken from an unsecured motel room.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: Keys were found in a park and turned in by a resident.
700 block of Laurel Street: An attempted vehicle theft was reported. There was no suspect information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store. The suspect left in a vehicle and was not located.
23900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
Nov. 25
23800 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant during proactive patrolling of a high-crime area.
100 block of 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrant and physical control.
7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: An engaged adult couple, who live together, reportedly argued over their living situation.
8100 block of 240th Street Southwest: The garage of a vacant home was reportedly burglarized by unknown suspect(s).
24000 block of 84th Avenue West: A window at a business was broken during the night.
1990 block of 80th Place West: A subject asked for information on a protection order against an ex-boyfriend.
7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between longtime romantic partners.
19700 block of Highway 99: A wallet was reported stolen from a grocery store, and credit/debit cards were fraudulently used.
22000 block of 99th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported between a woman and her adult son.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple warrants.
23600 block of block of Highway 99: Male and female subjects stole merchandise from a store.
23200 block of Highway 99: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.
22100 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
24100 block of Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Nov. 26
800 block of Driftwood Lane: A man got into an argument with his adult daughter.
21400 block of 96th Avenue West: A woman found a wallet and gave it to law enforcement.
21900 block of Highway 99: An attempted theft of a debit card was reported.
7800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A civil dispute between partners was reported.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man alleged another man in a black sedan pointed a gun at him.
Nov. 27
600 block of Edmonds Way: A man attempted to burglarize a business.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Four adults ate at a restaurant and left without paying.
19000 block of Olympic View Drive: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
21900 block of Highway 99: A subject caused a disturbance at a business and was trespassed.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A male was arrested for domestic violence assault and was taken into custody without incident.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man who had been previously trespassed from a business returned and stole property. He was arrested.
23700 block of 102nd Place West: A lost passport was reported.
23900 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a motel after causing multiple disturbances.
500 block of Forsyth Lane: A man and woman burglarized an apartment building as well as multiple storage units. An unknown amount of property was stolen.
20100 block of 84th Avenue West: A citizen voluntarily surrendered firearm parts.
7900 block of 218th Street Southwest: A man stuck chewed gum on a neighbor’s vehicle. The suspect was not contacted.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman and man shoplifted from a business.
24100 block of Highway 99: A retail store reported a theft. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for obstructing officers during an investigation.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a store.
Nov. 28
7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was vandalized overnight.
23600 block of Highway 99: A set of found car keys was turned in to the City of Edmonds Neighborhood Office.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in a Lift driver’s vehicle was turned into the police department.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested after assaulting staff and committing a theft at a grocery store. He was booked into the county jail.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after being trespassed from a grocery store.
