Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 7-28, 2023

Nov. 7

9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A subject was tricked into sending money.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft, warrant and obstruction.

24100 block of Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a store and recovered by staff; a suspect was arrested for theft.

8700 block of Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was towed due to public safety concerns.

100 block of 5th Avenue South: A domestic argument via social media resulted in a male following a female. No crime was committed.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A possible court-order violation was reported. No arrests were made.

Nov. 8

1000 block of Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting food and a drink from a grocery store.

24100 block of Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a department store and arrested for warrants.

7800 block of 191st Street Southwest: A home was burglarized while the residents were out of state.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: A high school student reported being assaulted by another student at school.

7900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A report was made of broken windows on a vehicle. The victim believes the suspect is her landlord.

23400 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported between subjects who share a child.

21900 block of Highway 99: Keys were reported lost while the subject was shopping at a grocery store.

24000 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was rummaged through. It is unknown if anything was taken.

24000 block of Highway 99: A vehicle driver failed to obey during an attempted traffic stop.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8400 block of 238th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered from a vehicle.

20100 block of 88th Avenue West: A man told police he believes he was followed by a vehicle.

24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A husband and wife were reported in a heated argument. No probable cause determined.

Nov. 9

23600 block of Highway 99: A male reportedly stole items from a business. The suspect was not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole food from a business and was arrested.

23600 block of Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from grocery store. Upon further investigation, the subject found to be in possession of stolen property.

100 block of 9th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a lost wallet.

22000 block of Highway 99: Four completed checks were found at a gas station and brought to the police department as found property.

1000 block of 3rd Avenue South: Weapons and ammunition were surrendered to police to be destroyed.

7100 block of 224th Street Southwest: A dog was reported at large with previous warnings. A citation was made for the first offense.

9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a pellet gun for destruction.

24100 block of Highway 99: Two subjects stole from a store and fled in a vehicle.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store and exited through the emergency door. No suspect information was available.

Nov. 10

21100 block of Highway 99: A fast food business was broken into overnight. Suspects damaged the safety deposit box and stole money from it.

700 block of Main Street: A subject was trespassed from a location.

23500 block of 84th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend had been missing for almost a week.

21900 block of Highway 99: A known suspect shoplifted a large amount of groceries from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was detained for a warrant and released due to medical issues.

24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A man was arrested for traffic and weapon violations.

21900 block of Highway 99: Two juvenile females will have charges referred for third-degree theft.

Nov. 11

7800 block of 212th Street Southwest: Four masked subjects were observed near a cannabis store entrance. The subjects fled when they observed police.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.

600 block of Elm Place: A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting his wife.

800 block of Maple Street: A domestic violence incident was reported involving a male and female. It was determined that no assault occurred.

24300 block of 90th Avenue West: A man was arrested for firearms violations.

7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

Nov. 12

7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Five men burglarized a store and fled the scene.

23500 block of Edmonds Way: A recovered vehicle license plate listed as stolen was seized for destruction.

97th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

22600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from the property.

Nov. 13

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man loitering at a business was contacted and was arrested for a warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman arrested for trespassing was cited and released.

18700 block of Soundview Place: A woman got suspicious text messages from international phone numbers.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman who stole from a store was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle in a parking lot. A purse was stolen.

100 block of 2nd Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen. Police have information on the suspect.

1000 block of 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a dispute over a parenting plan.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting.

21500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A man reported that his wife had been sexually assaulted. Officers are conducting an investigation.

Nov. 14

8800 block of Main Street: A missing adult was located and returned home.

23830 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported among business tenants.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He was not located.

24100 block of Highway 99: A suspicious man who was allegedly concealing property was contacted by employees inside a business.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman who stole a backpack from a store was booked into jail.

Nov. 15

Edmonds Street and 4th Avenue North: The driver of a reported collision was located and arrested for hit and run and DUI.

21300 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood PD with a burglary investigation.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from store, left on foot and was not located.

20800 block of 76th Avenue West: Items were stolen out of a vehicle by unknown suspect(s).

21900 block of Highway 99: A verbal altercation was reported between a store manager and a customer.

500 block of Edmonds Street: An unknown suspect sent someone several threatening text messages.

500 block of Pine Street: A package was reported stolen from a front door.

200 block of 4th Avenue South: A man was found in a parking garage going through a person’s property. The suspect fled and was not located.

Nov. 16

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

24100 block of Highway 99: A tire that was set on fire caused minor damage to the side of a building.

23300 block of Edmonds Way: A work van was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot overnight. There is no suspect information.

21100 block of Highway 99: A restaurant was reportedly burglarized by unknown suspects.

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: Community mail boxes were broken into as part of a large-scale mail theft.

23800 block of 90th Place West: A vehicle was broken into. A video of the vehicle showed no suspect information.

21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A storage shed at a business was forcibly opened overnight and food was taken.

1200 block of 8th Avenue South: A stolen license plate was recovered.

7300 block of 164th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a longtime couple.

24300 block of Highway 99: An unsecured vehicle was stolen, using a key to the vehicle that was inside it.

23000 block of 100th Avenue West: Three males possibly stole from a store.

200 block of James Street: A subject was found sleeping in an empty condo unit and left when asked by staff.

20400 block of 79th Avenue West: An ongoing issue was reported with an ex-boyfriend who shared explicit videos of a female without permission.

700 block of 212th Street Southwest: Neighbors had a verbal disagreement resulting in damaged property.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store.

Nov. 17

8100 block of 206th Street Southwest: A deceased dog was found and its owner notified.

22900 block of block of Highway 99: Rental property consisting of a texture sprayer and a roto hammer was reported stolen.

24300 block of Highway 99: An unlocked vehicle with a key inside was stolen at a business.

Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block of 79th Avenue West: An unprovoked severe dog bite to a human was reported, requiring sutures/surgery.

1500 block of North 200th Street: A man wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was picked up from the King County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman assaulted staff and stole items from a grocery store.

Nov. 18

600 block of Edmonds Way: A store was burglarized.

21800 block of 7th Avenue West: A burglary of a commercial building was reported. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was not located.

23900 block of Highway 99: Officers assisted an aid crew to treat one man who overdosed.

7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed.

21400 block of 84th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.

500 block of 5th Avenue South: Unknown suspect(s) broke into a business, causing damage. Property was also stolen.

76th Avenue West and Meadowdale Beach Road: Two newly installed stop signs were removed by unknown suspect(s).

Nov. 19

1000 block of 5th Avenue South: A resident was victimized by a phone scam.

Highway 99 and 238th Street Southwest: Two juvenile females were provided courtesy transportation home after alcohol consumption.

300 block of Main Street: A man assaulted his girlfriend. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a shopping center.

Nov. 20

8600 block of 244th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was discovered in the roadway with three flat tires.

21000 block of 72nd Avenue West: A man stole a purse and wallet from a vehicle. No suspect information was available.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. There was no suspect information.

900 block of Brookmere Street: A woman’s identity was used in another state in order to pass a fraudulent check.

19700 block of 88th Avenue West: A woman was scammed out of over $1,200 by someone on social media.

23200 block of 76th Avenue West: A man had his bank account hacked and lost funds.

7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: Multiple men and one woman were arrested for trespassing on a vacant property.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempting to steal property from a business.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail for interfering with a health care facility and criminal trespass.

21500 block of 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported a possible pattern of fraud against an elderly relative.

Nov. 21

86th Place West and Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was seen near a bus stop on two separate occasions.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and fled on foot. He was not located during an area check.

18700 block of 79th Place West: An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a residence.

8500 block of Frederick Place: Tools and other property were reportedly stolen from home that was under construction. No suspects or leads were reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing, theft and malicious mischief and was booked into jail.

22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man got into an altercation with another man who was “dumpster diving” and ended up breaking that man’s vehicle’s passenger side mirror.

700 block of West Main Street: An unidentified individual pointed a green laser at the ferry.

23600 block of block of Highway 99: A man was booked for second-degree burglary after he previously trespassed from grocery store and then shoplifted.

8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole food from a delivery location outside a residence.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man set a rug on fire in an occupied residence from which he was previously trespassed. He was booked for arson and burglary.

Nov. 22

21100 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a business after smoking substances in front of the store.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man who stole items from a grocery store was arrested.

700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A man reportedly kept sending messages and calling his ex-wife.

100 block of Main Street: Police assisted an intoxicated male with getting home.

500 block of Dayton Street: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway. There was no suspect information.

500 block of Maple Street: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and stole a credit card.

100 block of Main Street: A man threatened to damage a business.

200 block 4th Avenue South: A man drove by house and made threats. Charges for harassment were referred.

600 block of West James Street: A man was arrested due to four outstanding warrants and booked into the jail.

7400 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A man assaulted his wife in the presence of children and prevented her from calling 911. The man was not at the location; charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

Nov. 23

7500 block of Olympic View Drive: Two men were witnessed siphoning fuel from trucks. Suspects fled the scene; there was no suspect information.

22000 block of block of Highway 99: A subject was observed walking through car dealerships and attempting to open vehicle doors.

23600 block of Highway 99: A frequent shoplifter was arrested for theft and trespassing. He was booked into jail for burglary.

7700 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an assigned parking space overnight.

200 block of Railroad Avenue: A weapons violation was reported; a suspect was not located.

Nov. 24

7900 block of 211th Place Southwest: Three male brothers got into an argument; no arrests were made.

Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue South: Two backpacks with personal property were found at a bus stop. No ownership was determined.

8700 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into. No items were stolen.

22400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car sales lot.

23800 block of Highway 99: Property was reportedly taken from an unsecured motel room.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: Keys were found in a park and turned in by a resident.

700 block of Laurel Street: An attempted vehicle theft was reported. There was no suspect information.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store. The suspect left in a vehicle and was not located.

23900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

Nov. 25

23800 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant during proactive patrolling of a high-crime area.

100 block of 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrant and physical control.

7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: An engaged adult couple, who live together, reportedly argued over their living situation.

8100 block of 240th Street Southwest: The garage of a vacant home was reportedly burglarized by unknown suspect(s).

24000 block of 84th Avenue West: A window at a business was broken during the night.

1990 block of 80th Place West: A subject asked for information on a protection order against an ex-boyfriend.

7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between longtime romantic partners.

19700 block of Highway 99: A wallet was reported stolen from a grocery store, and credit/debit cards were fraudulently used.

22000 block of 99th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported between a woman and her adult son.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple warrants.

23600 block of block of Highway 99: Male and female subjects stole merchandise from a store.

23200 block of Highway 99: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

22100 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

24100 block of Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

Nov. 26

800 block of Driftwood Lane: A man got into an argument with his adult daughter.

21400 block of 96th Avenue West: A woman found a wallet and gave it to law enforcement.

21900 block of Highway 99: An attempted theft of a debit card was reported.

7800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A civil dispute between partners was reported.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man alleged another man in a black sedan pointed a gun at him.

Nov. 27

600 block of Edmonds Way: A man attempted to burglarize a business.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Four adults ate at a restaurant and left without paying.

19000 block of Olympic View Drive: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

21900 block of Highway 99: A subject caused a disturbance at a business and was trespassed.

7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A male was arrested for domestic violence assault and was taken into custody without incident.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man who had been previously trespassed from a business returned and stole property. He was arrested.

23700 block of 102nd Place West: A lost passport was reported.

23900 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a motel after causing multiple disturbances.

500 block of Forsyth Lane: A man and woman burglarized an apartment building as well as multiple storage units. An unknown amount of property was stolen.

20100 block of 84th Avenue West: A citizen voluntarily surrendered firearm parts.

7900 block of 218th Street Southwest: A man stuck chewed gum on a neighbor’s vehicle. The suspect was not contacted.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman and man shoplifted from a business.

24100 block of Highway 99: A retail store reported a theft. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for obstructing officers during an investigation.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a store.

Nov. 28

7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was vandalized overnight.

23600 block of Highway 99: A set of found car keys was turned in to the City of Edmonds Neighborhood Office.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in a Lift driver’s vehicle was turned into the police department.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested after assaulting staff and committing a theft at a grocery store. He was booked into the county jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after being trespassed from a grocery store.