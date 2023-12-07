Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 11, 2023

December 11, 2023

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of November 27th Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. PRESENTATIONS

A. Climate Planning & Marsh Restoration – Greg Ferguson & Bill Derry

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

VIII. INFORMATION

A. 3rd Quarter Financial Reports

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. WORKSHOP

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will generally be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record*.

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.