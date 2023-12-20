Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers Club completes $50K Waterfront Center pledge

During the club’s Tuesday meeting, Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers President Jamie Buchmiller presented Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson with a check for $10,000. This donation comprised the final installment — paid over the course of five years — of a $50,000 pledge that the Daybreakers had committed to provide the Waterfront Center toward construction of its new building.

In 2019 the Daybreakers, along with two other local Rotary clubs, pledged $130,000 toward this project. Tuesday’s donation completed the Daybreakers’ portion of that pledged amount.

Former Edmonds Mayor Gary Haakenson, co-chair of the Waterfront Center’s capital campaign. was also on hand to accept the donation.

Daniel Johnson and Waterfront Center Board Chair Karen Barnes thanked the Edmonds Daybreakers for their continued support. “These donations show the importance of community partnerships,” Barnes said.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center offers a range of programs emphasizing health and wellness, recreation, and education for people of all ages while still meeting the needs of an aging population living in South Snohomish and North King counties.

The Edmonds Daybreakers supports a range of community organizations including the Waterfront Center’s Senior Lunch Program, the Edmonds Jazz Connection, the Edmonds Easter Egg Hunt, the Edmonds Food Bank, the Boys and Girls Club, and scholarships for local students.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton