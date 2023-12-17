Edmonds scenics: Saturday at the marsh and waterfront Posted: December 16, 2023 5 A great blue heron stands tall on top of a tree at the Edmonds Marsh. Geese waking up at the Edmonds Marsh. Morning activity on the Edmonds waterfront. — Photos taken Saturday by Michael Lowell
