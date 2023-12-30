Edmonds School District athletic director to speak at Lynnwood Rotary Club’s Jan. 4 meeting

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood during its Thursday, Jan. 4 meeting is hosting special guest Angie McGuire, athletic director for the Edmonds School District. The meeting will run from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

Edmonds native McGuire has been with the district for 27 years, serving as an English teacher, athletic director for Edmonds-Woodway High School and head coach for girls basketball. When she was initially appointed to the district position in 2021, McGuire said she hoped that promoting exercise via school athletic programs would help students to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also watch the presentation via Zoom.