Edmonds St. Alban’s Church distributing free food Dec. 13

Edmonds St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will offer a popup food distribution truck for those in need from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The food, which includes fresh produce, meat, and prepackaged items provided by the Edmonds Food Bank, is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need from the available options.

The truck will be parked in the north parking lot of the church, which is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W, Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street and 84th Street with directions to the church.