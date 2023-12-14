Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to hold ‘A Christmas Carol’ reading Dec. 23

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ classic story “A Christmas Carol” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The story recounts the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

All are welcome to attend the event and the reception afterwards, where parish members are planning to recreate a bit of an “English Tea,” with beverages and tasty treats.

There is no cost to attend the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a jar of peanut butter or other food items that the church will collect and donate to the Edmonds Food Bank.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. To find the church, look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. Additional parking for the event is available at Calvary Temple, located at the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 84th Street Southwest. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

