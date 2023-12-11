Edmonds Toy Shop helps families in need during holidays

An Edmonds tradition of over 30 years continued Saturday as the Edmonds Food Bank hosted its annual ToyShop. The Edmonds Toy Shop and its team of volunteers provided books, clothes, toys, holiday decorations and gift cards to families in need.

According to Casey Davis, food bank executive director, almost all of the families served at the Toy Shop are also food bank customers. She emphasized the difficulties the holidays bring for many families, saying “at the holiday times… families and individuals can be really challenged to have access to both food and the appropriate gifts for whatever they celebrate.” Davis believes that the Toy Shop can help address the food bank’s mission of tackling food insecurity as a way of “keeping food on the table” for families.

Upon arrival at Edmonds United Methodist Church (EUMC) on Saturday, customers were greeted by volunteers who directed them inside for registration. Following registration, families waited their turn to shop in a hospitality room featuring cookies, tea and coffee stocked by the church’s youth group. When a customer’s number was called, a volunteer would direct them to the book room, where they could select new books of all types and for all ages. Following the book room, customers could choose puzzles and winter clothes before they arrived at the main shopping floor. Here, volunteers distributed thousands of toys and stuffed animals (both new and used). Families with older children also received gift cards.

Toy Shop Director Pamela Frank said that volunteers are giving out more than physical items. “I believe we can do amazing things by providing simple smiles,” she said.

In recent years, the number of families being served at the Toy Shop has risen. Frank says that since she became involved 12 years ago, that number has almost doubled. She emphasized that the Toy Shop is fueled by an incredible team of volunteers, who provide a “dignified, welcoming and cheerful environment” for every family that passes through. And the customers aren’t the only ones benefiting. Frank described volunteering here as “fulfilling” and spoke highly of the relationships she has made over the last decade.

The Edmonds Toy Shop is made possible through the generous donations from individuals and the Edmonds community. Toys for Tots, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club and the Cathlyn Jones Fund through EUMC all provided toys and funds.

Food Bank Director Davis said she hopes the Toy Shop can continue to help address financial insecurity in the Edmonds community,saying “if we take a little of that burden off, by some of the gifts we provide, it allows them to create the kinds of Christmas that I hope you remember growing up, or the kinds of Hanukkah someone else remembers, or the kinds of Boxing Days or whichever holiday you celebrate.”

— Story and photos by Logan Bury