Edmonds Tree Board sponsoring tree giveaway Dec. 9

Back by popular demand, the Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board will be offering free tree saplings on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Edmonds Holiday Market. Some may even be decorated, the City of Edmonds said in a news release.

Stop by the Tree Board booth between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to select your complimentary tree. These trees are well-suited to the unique climate of Edmonds, the city said.

The tree board promotes the planting, protecting and proper maintenance of trees for long-term environmental and community benefits.

Look for the Tree Board booth at the holiday market across from the Edmonds Historical Museum.