Edmonds United Methodist Church hosting Longest Night Service Dec. 21

Although the Christmas season can be filled with joy and happiness, there are those who find themselves struggling this time of year — dealing with grief, illness, depression, loneliness or a major life change. Edmonds United Methodist Church welcomes congregants, friends and guests from the community to its Longest Night Service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.
The service is in the church’s main sanctuary at 828 Caspers St. in Edmonds.
