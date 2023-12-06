Edmonds Waterfront Center holiday bazaar draws a crowd

Edmonds was in the holiday spirit on Sunday when a record 1,100 people turned out for the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) Holiday Bazaar.

“We were delighted by the turnout,” said Michelle Burke, EWC program director. “It was thrilling to see the building filled with young and older, on a rainy Sunday.”

The 49 vendors set up in the community lounge and the banquet room, selling wares that ranged from handcrafted items made of cloth or wood to food and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

One memorable booth was run by 12-year-old Eugenia Kvistad, an Edmonds seventh grader and artist whose earrings also are being sold at Anchor Chic in downtown Edmonds. “She is building her business and looks forward to selling more of her creations in the future,” said Eugenia’s mother, Jamie Kvistad.

ECA offered special thanks to the event sponsor Anthology of Edmonds, which was fully engaged in the day’s festivities. “We thoroughly enjoyed be part of this event and hope to sponsor it again in the future,” said Mindy Walker, executive director for Anthology. “It has been such a pleasure working with the Edmonds Waterfront Center and a great way to kick off the holidays!”