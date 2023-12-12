Final downtown Edmonds holiday market Dec. 16; trolley runs through Dec. 23

The Edmonds Holiday Market closes out its ninth season on Saturday, Dec. 16 in downtown Edmonds, on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With more vendors than ever, shoppers can find a range of items like produce, food, wines, flowers and wreaths, treats and gifts.

While you’re at it, you can hop on the free Holiday Trolley featuring Emily the Elf and check out the rest of the downtown holiday festivities. You can jump on and off at any of the six stops to visit different areas of Edmonds downtown area. Do some shopping at the market, grab a festive drink bingo card, check out the multiple coffee shops or restaurants, and grab a gift for yourself or others at local merchants.

While the holiday market wraps up this weekend, the holiday trolley will run for an additional weekend. The last run will be on Saturday, Dec. 23. The city’s Winter Market will begin on Jan. 27 and will run the last Saturday of the month through April.

For more information about the market and details on the many vendors, visit www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.