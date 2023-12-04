First Edmonds SantaCon fills downtown streets with Christmas cheer

Shoppers, walkers and diners were treated to a surprise head-turner event Sunday evening as a mob of Santas and other festively dressed revelers marched up Main Street singing seasonal favorites and spreading cheer to all.

It’s all part of SantaCon, a loosely organized event that depends on grassroots support. While it’s been happening for years in cities and towns around the globe, it never quite made it to Edmonds – until now.

“I decided it was time we did this in Edmonds,” explained event organizer Jewel Hagen. “There was no real organized effort to spread the word and get it formalized – that would be out of keeping with the tradition of SantaCon. We’ve been spreading it by word of mouth for a few weeks now, and just look at all the Santas who showed up!”

The Santas began gathering in mid-afternoon Brigid’s Bottle Shop. By 4 p.m., more than 25 had gathered, and the mood quickly became increasingly festive with every new arrival. Most were dressed as traditional Santas, but there were also elves, reindeer, canines, a few grinches and even Ebeneezer Scrooge himself.

“I’m looking forward to this becoming a tradition,” added Hagen. “I’d like to see it expand into a fundraiser, and maybe even become a regular (Edmonds) Chamber event.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel