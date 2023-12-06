First ‘Everyone’s Edmonds’ neighborhood meeting kicks off next phase of Comp Plan process

More than 40 people joined City of Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and consultant project staff Monday evening in the Library Plaza Room for the first of six scheduled meetings focused on specific neighborhoods and aimed at guiding their growth and development over the next 20 years. Designed to inform Edmonds’ overall Comprehensive Plan effort, the meetings are aimed at fulfilling the mandate of the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA) that jurisdictions across the state develop plans to meet projected growth targets (see illustration below).

In very broad terms, Edmonds faces the challenge of how it will accommodate the projected influx of 13,000 more people over the next 20 years. Just to house these new residents will require 9,000 new housing units (Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 housing units, which is 4,000 short of the 9,000 we are projected to need). Along with this, Edmonds will also need to create the capacity for 500 new jobs (see diagram below).

For the past two years, Edmonds has been conducting surveys, public meetings, data collection/assessment and more to aid in developing a Comprehensive Plan that will allow us to meet the mandates of the GMA. The neighborhood meetings happening this month move the effort to the next phase.

“This begins the granular conversation,” said McLaughlin to attendees. “Up to now we’ve been talking in broad terms, but now we’ll be getting more specific.”

Referring to the project timeline and noting that the city is now at the neighborhood meeting stage, she explained that the activities to the left of this laid the groundwork and set the overall vision, and that the neighborhood meetings being held this month move the city into “more granular” work of developing goals and scenarios about how the community wants to accommodate projected growth.

“We’re building a two-year relationship,” she said. “By spring 2024 we’ll look at the scenarios of how we want to manage and spread the growth. In late 2024 we will conduct an EIS process, with the goal of having a comp plan adopted by the end of 2024 that lays out our 20-year growth strategy.”

Following this introduction the sesson segued into the first two neighborhood-specific meetings, the first focusing on downtown and the second on the waterfront. During these, attendees broke into smaller focus groups to examine, discuss and comment on a range of options specific to those neighborhoods. The groups reported back to summarize their findings. Subsequent meetings will follow this format.

“The feedback you give us will be used to further develop and refine the options, which will form the basis of more rounds of community meetings in 2024,” said McLaughlin.

Between now and the middle of December there will be five additional neighborhood meetings aimed at Westgate (Dec. 5), Five Corners (Dec. 6), Highway 99 (Dec. 7), Firdale (Dec.11), and the Bowl (Dec 12). All will be held in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St.

For more details on the Comprehensive Plan, what it is, its goals and rationale, and how it specifically applies to Edmonds, go the project web page here. At this site you will also find a general PowerPoint presentation on the Comp Plan itself, and the information and options provided at the various neighbhood meetings which are posted immediately after each session concludes (these are already posted for downtown and the waterfront).

There is also a comment form on the website for submitting additional input, questions and concerns.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel