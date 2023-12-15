Former police chief candidate sues City of Edmonds, mayor, councilmember for racial discrimination

Sherman Pruitt — who was confirmed as Edmonds’ police chief in 2020 only to have the offer rescinded a week later — has filed a lawsuit in Seattle’s U.S. District Court accusing the City of Edmonds, Mayor Mike Nelson and Councilmember Vivian Olson of racial discrimation.

The suit was filed Thursday by Pruitt, who currently serves as Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief. He is being represented by Bloom Law PLLC. It accuses the defendants of unlawfully judging Pruitt — who is Black, Native American and Filipino — based on his skin color, then unlawfully subjecting him to a different hiring process than white candidates.

The suit states that the defendants “used falsifications and racist dog whistles to frame the 6-foot-2, 285-pound Pruitt as a caricature: the angry, violent, and dishonest Black man. This inaccurate stereotyping, and the different job application standard than used for white Director-level candidates, led to Edmonds unlawfully withdrawing his job offer.”

Pruitt is seeking lost wages, including front and back pay, lost bonuses, and lost medical and retirement benefits, and other lost monetary benefits of employment; compensatory damages for emotional harm in an amount to be proven at trial, attorneys’ fees and other damages.

In December 2020, Mayor Nelson nominated Pruitt to replace retired Chief Al Compaan. Pruitt was one of two finalists – along with then-Assistant Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless.

The city council was bitterly divided over the nomination. Some members questioned Pruitt’s qualifications and asked about past alleged domestic violence incidents and another police investigation of him. Other members argued that Pruitt was what the city needed — a veteran officer and person of color who could bring diversity to Edmonds.

In 2020-21, My Edmonds News investigated the questions around Pruitt’s past and found that he had been reprimanded twice when he was in the Marine Corps for instances of alleged domestic violence and that his commander ordered him to counseling. That investigation also uncovered that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) had hired Pruitt as a cadet in 2004, but three months into training, SPD terminated him for “failure to successfully complete the probationary period.” My Edmonds News discovered that while in training, DuPont (Pierce County) police had investigated him for threats Pruitt allegedly made to the manager of a restaurant in which his wife worked. Shortly after that, SPD terminated him.

According to the Edmonds police webpage profile on the national police career search qualifications website, any domestic violence incident, not just a conviction, is an “automatic disqualifier” for any officer seeking a “lateral” move (in this case, chief-to-chief). “Applicants should not apply to our agency (Edmonds police) if they indicate any of the automatic disqualifiers,” the Edmonds webpage notes. Edmonds police say that means “admission of any act of domestic violence as defined by law, committed as an adult.”

In November 2020, prior to interviewing Pruitt, none of that information was included in an application packet the city administration sent to councilmembers. Olson tracked down testimony by Pruitt in a federal civil rights case in which he was questioned about two domestic violence incidents. Other members urged a delay in the confirmation vote. But Mayor Nelson and then-Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas agreed to move up the vote a week earlier than planned. The council confirmed Pruitt 4-3. One week later the mayor rescinded the offer. That forced a new chief search; for 18 months, the city was without a permanent chief.

The lawsuit filed Thursday counters that Pruitt “is a loving husband of 25 years, father and grandfather who has never committed domestic violence. Chief Pruitt has never been charged with, let alone convicted of, domestic violence, adding that he “passed Edmonds’ self-described ‘very thorough’ background check,” including one by a third-party contractor, plus “a criminal history check, a polygraph examination, a detailed disclosure by Pruitt, a psychological examination, and interviews of 15 references.”

Well before Chief Pruitt applied, Edmonds had a long history of excluding minorities from leadership, the lawsuit said, stating that Edmonds’ police force “had no Black officers and its leadership — the mayor, the city council, and each of the eight director-level positions, including police chief — were lily-white.”

The suit accuses Councilmember Olson of targeting and undermining the city’s job offer to Pruitt, and beginning “an unparalleled investigation of Chief Pruitt’s background, holding him to a higher standard than any of the other (white) job candidates.” It also states that Olson “pressed a false and racist narrative that painted Chief Pruitt as allegedly: not ‘gentlemanly’ enough, not fitting into Edmonds’ ‘culture,’ too ‘militant,’ having his rank ‘frozen’ by the Marines, and thinking he is ‘above the law.’

Mayor Nelson was “fixated on racial issues, asking Chief Pruitt ‘what are you going to do about the Blacks around here,’ ‘how are you going to handle the Blacks,’ and raising concerns about whether the Edmonds community would accept Chief Pruitt because of his skin color,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also pointed to the city’s failure to prevent the hacking of Chief Pruitt’s public virtual interview via Zoom, which led to a display of a Ku Klux Klan rally and other inappropriate slurs.

“Sadly, and despite Chief Pruitt’s exemplary background and qualifications, these race-based attacks had the desired effect,” the lawsuit stated. “These falsehoods were widely reported in the press and Mayor Nelson finally succumbed to racial stereotypes by withdrawing Edmonds’ job offer to Chief Pruitt. In doing so, he falsely claimed that he withdrew the job offer because Chief Pruitt purportedly failed to disclose a prior job application.” However, “there was no undisclosed job application and no record of such an application. Relying on unverified rumors is another example of the city’s irregular hiring practice applied to the sole Black candidate,” the lawsuit said.

The City of Edmonds did not immediately offer a response to the lawsuit Thursday night. However, in November 2022, Edmonds Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said the following after Pruitt filed a notice of tort claim for damages against the city; usually the first step toward a lawsuit: “The city stands behind its decision to withdraw Sherman Pruitt’s conditional offer for the position of chief of police due solely to his omission of important employment information from his personal history statement, a statement that expressly requires complete and full disclosures of all relevant background information. Any other reports or suggestions are false. The city looks forward to defending its actions in court.”

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Beth Bloom of Bloom Law PLLC said that “Sherman Pruitt was the most qualified applicant for police chief. That’s why the city offered him the job. But by subjecting Chief Pruitt to different standards and procedures and withdrawing his job offer, Mayor Nelson knowingly relied on racially discriminatory stereotypes and false information.” Further, Councilmember Olson’s “false accusations and reckless disregard for Chief Pruitt’s reputation and career reflect her failure to see him as human,” Bloom said.

“Serving as Edmonds chief of police would have been a great opportunity, but despite all my qualifications and experience, the defendants took away my job offer simply because of the color of my skin,” Pruitt said in the press release. “I want to see employers stop subjecting Black job applicants to a more exacting hiring process. Racial stereotypes, like the ones I endured during my job application, limit opportunities for all people of color. I hope by filing this lawsuit, Edmonds will take measures to prevent job discrimination in the future.”

Bloom added that “Edmonds broke the fundamental tenants of equal employment opportunity. Employers must use the same standards and procedures for all job applicants. Subjecting minority candidates to more scrutiny during the job application process is wrong. When employers do this, it hurts the applicant’s chances of getting a job.”

In her November 2022 statement, Neill Hoyson said: “The City of Edmonds embraces and support(s) all areas of diversity. The city is committed to creating an inclusive environment for the entire community. Employment decisions are based on job requirements, individual qualifications, merit and business needs, and not race or any other protected class status.”

— By Teresa Wippel