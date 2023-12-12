Fraud and identity theft workshop Dec. 15 in Lynnwood

In an effort to promote awareness of holiday season scamming, Jean Mattisen from the AARP of Washington will be hosting a free informative seminar for community members Dec. 15. The presentation, accompanied by snacks and beverages, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fairwinds Brighton Court retirement community, 6520 196 St. S.W. Those interested in attending can call 425-775-4440 to reserve a seat in the class.

Topics to be covered include how scammers think, safeguarding against identity theft and fraud, anecdotal accounts of scamming and the steps to take if you or someone you know has been scammed.