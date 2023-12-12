High school sports roundup for Dec. 11, 2023

Girls Basketball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-52

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Brooke Blachly 18, Ava Marr 17, Caroline Burns 10, Celine Wright 10, Kayla Hookfin 7, Ashley Fletcher 3, Taylor Cushing 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Abbie Porter 9, Jasmine Fajarillo 7, Jade Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 6, Naomi Limb 5

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway’s Jane Hanson drives past an Archbishop Murphy defender on Monday. (Photos by Logan Bury)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Naomi Limb celebrates a teammate’s basket late in the fourth quarter Monday.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Jasmine Fajarillo turns the corner.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Natalie Duun cuts towards the basket past Archbishop Murphy’s Caroline Burns (5).
Edmonds-Woodway’s Abi Porter tries to get position against Archbishop Murphy’s Caroline Burns on Monday.

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 63-56

Arlington leading scorer: Kierra Reese 21

Lynnwood leading scorer: Aniya Hooker 19

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 2-1, 4-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood senior Kayla Lorenz pushes up the ball on a fast break. (Photos by dtsportflix)
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) hits two free throws against Arlington.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas sets up a play.
Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson gets into position to rebound the free throw against Arlington senior Rachel Snow.

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-28

Scoring by quarter

Stanwood                   20       9      14     22        65

Mountlake Terrace     10       8       7       3         28

Stanwood scorers: Ella Wortham 19, Mylee LaComb 18, Kylie Henner 10, Jazmyn Legg 10, Presley Harris 6, Stella Berrett 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Hurley Schmidt 12, Jordan Wagner 10, Jordyn Stokes 4, Anais Castillo 2

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 1-1, 1-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace’s Clara Loveless (left) and Alexa Brock (3) battle for a rebound with Stanwood’s Kylie Hennerty (44) and Stella Berrett (35) on Monday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace junior Hurley Schmidt (center) takes a shot in the first half on Monday.
Freshman Clara Loveless (22) and senior Alexa Brock (3) defend for the Hawks on Monday.
Mountlake Terrace senior Anais Castillo (11) dribbles around Stanwood’s Shyla Green (0) at midcourt.
Terrace head coach Nick Starks (center) motivates the Hawks during a timeout on Monday.
Hawks senior Alyssa Brown (33) looks to pass in the second half Monday.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 59-55

Scoring by quarter                                             Final

Edmonds-Woodway      21     13     13     12       59

Archbishop Murphy        8      16     20     11       55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Julian Gray 14, Gabe Cavalier 10, Will Alseth 10, DJ Karl 7, Andreas Simonsen 6, Grant Williams 4, Aiden Johansen 3, Cavan Schillinger 3, Marley Miller 2

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 21, Ira Smith 11, Dawson Schnarre 9, Brayden Blanchard 7, Willie Sears 5, Isaak Smith 2

Records (league and overall):  Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 2-3; Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m.

