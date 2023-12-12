High school sports roundup for Dec. 11, 2023

Girls Basketball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-52
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Brooke Blachly 18, Ava Marr 17, Caroline Burns 10, Celine Wright 10, Kayla Hookfin 7, Ashley Fletcher 3, Taylor Cushing 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Abbie Porter 9, Jasmine Fajarillo 7, Jade Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 6, Naomi Limb 5
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 63-56
Arlington leading scorer: Kierra Reese 21
Lynnwood leading scorer: Aniya Hooker 19
Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 2-1, 4-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-28
Scoring by quarter
Stanwood 20 9 14 22 65
Mountlake Terrace 10 8 7 3 28
Stanwood scorers: Ella Wortham 19, Mylee LaComb 18, Kylie Henner 10, Jazmyn Legg 10, Presley Harris 6, Stella Berrett 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Hurley Schmidt 12, Jordan Wagner 10, Jordyn Stokes 4, Anais Castillo 2
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 1-1, 1-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 59-55
Scoring by quarter Final
Edmonds-Woodway 21 13 13 12 59
Archbishop Murphy 8 16 20 11 55
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Julian Gray 14, Gabe Cavalier 10, Will Alseth 10, DJ Karl 7, Andreas Simonsen 6, Grant Williams 4, Aiden Johansen 3, Cavan Schillinger 3, Marley Miller 2
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 21, Ira Smith 11, Dawson Schnarre 9, Brayden Blanchard 7, Willie Sears 5, Isaak Smith 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 2-3; Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m.
