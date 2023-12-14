High school sports roundup for Dec. 12-13, 2023

Tuesday, December 12

Boys Basketball

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 66-44

Arlington scorers: Kaid Hunter 16, Leyton Martin 15, Billy Kooy 11, Ryan Miller 7, Jackson Trotter 5, Maveric Vaden 5, Silas Miller 3, Jacoby Falor 2, Hudson Miller 2

Lynnwood scorers: Nathan Sebhatu 13, Josh Shuge 12, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 7, Kedus Yared 6, Richard Choy 3, Robel Berhanu 3

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5

Lynnwood next game: at Everett; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 74-45

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 23, Chance Chalmers 16, Zaveon Jones 10, Rayshaun Connor 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Gabe Towne 6, Don Brown 3, Joe Asalifew 2, Brody Myers-Little 2, Logan Tews 1

Stanwood leading scorer: John Floyd 22

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 4-0; Stanwood 2-1, 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

———

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 63-53

The Meadowdale Mavericks erased a 19-point halftime deficit to come from behind to defeat the Everett Seagulls on the road Tuesday night. The Mavericks trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter however they were able to get on track quickly in the second half, outscoring Everett 30-11 in the third quarter to tie the game at 45-45. Gia Powell (14) and Mia Brockmeyer (13) scored 27 of the Mavericks 30 points in the third quarter, each hitting three 3-point baskets in the period. Audrey Lucas scored 13 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks outscored Everett 18-8 in the final period to close out the game.

Meadowdale is currently tied with Arlington for first place in Wesco 3A. The two teams will play each other on Friday night at Meadowdale High School beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 10 5 30 18 63

Everett 18 16 11 8 53

Meadowdale scorers: Mia Brockmeyer 18, Gia Powell 18, Audrey Lucas 14, Payton Fleshman 5, Kaiya Dotter 3, Samantha Medina 3, Lexi Zardis 2

Everett scorers: Alana Washington 20, Mae Washington 13, Mylie Wugumgeg 12, Emily Barton 5, Lanie Thompson 2, Akilah Shaw 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-0, 5-1; Everett 2-1, 3-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer (11) drives against Everett’s Emily Barton on Tuesday at Everett High School. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

———

Boys Swimming

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 119-45

Lynnwood event winners:

200 medley relay: Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Trevor Donahue 1:53.13

100 freestyle: Nolan Tyler 55.27

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday January 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood

at Lynnwood Pool

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday December 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday January 9; 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Girls Wrestling

Glacier Peak/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace/North Creek

at North Creek High School

No details reported

Next match for Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

———

Wednesday, December 13

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 51-27

106- Alex Krumov (EW) won by forfeit; 113- Aiden Imadhay (AM) won by forfeit; 120- AP Tran (EW) pinned Dillon Bonnar; 126- Aziret Bakytov (EW) pinned Aaron Woods; 132- Joseph Davis (AM) pinned Boaz Lang; 138- Dylan Rice (EW) major decision over Noah Woods 12-1; 144- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Xavier Cesar; 150- Gaige Lynch (EW) technical fall over Ethan Robinson 15-0; 157- Max Eldridge (EW) pinned Rafael Russo; 165- Pablo Ferreira Hernandez (EW) won by forfeit; 175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Robbie Burnett (AM); 190- Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) decision over Alex White (EW) 5-4; 215- Colin Surridge (AM) pinned Mika Serafinas (EW); 285- Hakeim Smalls (AM) pinned Jon Schlack.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 7:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 41-28

157- Caleb Gately (L) pinned Jakob Grimm (SC) 1:29; 165- Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Nathan Williams (L) 2:21; 175- Fletcher Musgrove (SC) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez (L) 1:43; 190- Hidalgo Bautista (L) pinned Cameron Arseneaux (SC) 2:40; 215- Carter Nichols (SC) pinned John Lucas Manla (L) 1:03; 285- Jerin Wilson (L) pinned Theo Childs (SC) 1:10; 106- Double forfeit; 113- Dylan Por (L) won by forfeit; 120- Ashton Myers (L) major decision over Neta Navot (SC) 12-3; 126- Braedyn Clark (L) major decision over Laith Salem (SC) 12-4; 132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Kaiju Fergerson (SC) 8-7; 138- Avi Wylen (SC) major decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 19-10; 144- Kenneth Adams Jr. (SC) pinned Drake Michaels (L) 0:44; 150- Malik Tunkara (L) pinned Marcello Saatoff (SC) 3:25

Lynnwood next match: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 7:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-21

106- Finnegan Greenleaf (SW) won by forfeit; 113- Emiliano Olivera-Matias (SW) won by forfeit; 120- Melyk Valencia (SW) won by forfeit; 126- Elijah Jepsen (SW) pinned Luke Swenson (MT) 2:50; 132- Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned An Tran 4:00; 138- Masayashi Taura (SW) pinned Moses Marsh (MT) 2:57; 144- Rock Harris (SW) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 4:45; 150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Skylar Kelin (SW) 3:47; 157- James Nottingham (SW) pinned Titus Swett (MT) 5:26; 165- Oscar Gonzalez (MT) decision over Olavi Dalan (SW) 13-7; 175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) 1:34; 190- Michael Kanzier (SW) pinned Elijah Swett (MT) 3:11; Isaac Liljergren (SW) pinned Ahmadojon Ibrohimov (MT) 1:38; 285- Double forfeit.

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 7:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Everett defeated Meadowdale 62-45

Everett leading scorers: Isaiah White 27, Ty Bloomfield 10, Mo Juma 8, Sam Lawless 8

Meadowdale leading scorers: Jaymon Wright 14, Khalil Botley 8, David Janzen 8

Records (league and overall): Everett 2-1, 3-3; Meadowdale 0-3, 2-4

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m.