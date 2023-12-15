High school sports roundup for Dec. 14, 2023

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-22

Scoring by quarter Final

Archbishop Murphy 6 8 5 3 22

Mountlake Terrace 23 19 19 10 71

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Svayjeet Singh 19, Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 10, Gabe Towne 10, Logan Tews 7, Rayshaun Connor 6, Chance Chalmers 1

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Isaak Smith 7, Jordan Rife 5, Mateen Usui 5, CC Blackwell 3, Willie Sears 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0, 5-0; Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynden; Saturday December 16; 7:00 p.m.

———

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Everett 68-59

Scoring by quarter Final

Everett 12 15 19 13 59

Lynnwood 20 12 14 22 68

Lynnwood scorers: Jocelyn Tamayo 19, Aniya Hooker 14, Kayla Lorenz 14, Teyah Clark 11, Dina Yonas 8, Ena Dodik 2

Everett scorers: Alana Washington 30, Mae Washington 10, Lanie Thompson 10, Emily Barton 6, Mylie Wugumgeg 2, Selena Espinoza 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-1, 5-1; Everett 2-2, 3-3

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday December 19; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 57-40

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Finley Wichers 9, Indira Carey-Boxley 5, Janie Hanson 4, Naomi Limb 3

Stanwood leading scorers: Jazmyn Legg 25, Ellalee Wortham 21

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-1, 2-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Monday December 18; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 74-17

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Seattle Academy; Friday December 15; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 48-36

190- Stephanie Cesar (EW) pinned Natalia Pittman (S); 235 Abi Chishungu (S) pinned Mere Eldridge (EW); 100- Daniella Caparroso (EW) won by forfeit; 105- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 110- Lena Kuebler (EW) won by forfeit; 115- Libby Norton (S) pinned Isabella Caparroso (EW); 120- Finley Houck (S) pinned Evan Wojciechowski (EW); 125- Hannah Baldock (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Ellie Van Horn (S) pinned Corbynn Foster (EW); 135- Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Amelia LaClergue; 140- Aly Fellores (S) pinned Emily Reed (EW); 145- Izzy Crave (S) pinned Lily Frank (EW); 155- Grace Fitting (EW) pinnd Cora Morgan; 170- Lisa Gauthron (EW) pinned Sarah Norton (S).

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 68-12

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Lynnwood Classic; Saturday December 16; 7:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Mountlake Terrace vs Jackson

at Lynnwood Pool, no results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday January 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool