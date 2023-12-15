High school sports roundup for Dec. 14, 2023

15 mins ago 3

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-22

Scoring by quarter                                                  Final

Archbishop Murphy       6         8        5        3         22

Mountlake Terrace        23      19      19      10        71

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Svayjeet Singh 19, Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 10, Gabe Towne 10, Logan Tews 7, Rayshaun Connor 6, Chance Chalmers 1

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Isaak Smith 7, Jordan Rife 5, Mateen Usui 5, CC Blackwell 3, Willie Sears 2 

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0, 5-0; Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynden; Saturday December 16; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace forward Svaujeet Singh (35) against Archbishop Murphy’s Andrew Huri (22) on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Mountlake Terrace center Gabe Towne (left) shoots a layup against Archbishop Murphy.
Mountlake Terrace forward Zaveon Jones (left) drives against Archbishop Murphy.
Mountlake Terrace guard Jaxon Dubiel (left) drives the lane against Archbishop Murphy on Thursday.

———

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Everett 68-59

Scoring by quarter                                 Final

Everett            12      15      19      13       59

Lynnwood      20      12      14      22       68

Lynnwood scorers: Jocelyn Tamayo 19, Aniya Hooker 14, Kayla Lorenz 14, Teyah Clark 11, Dina Yonas 8, Ena Dodik 2 

Everett scorers: Alana Washington 30, Mae Washington 10, Lanie Thompson 10, Emily Barton 6, Mylie Wugumgeg 2, Selena Espinoza 1 

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-1, 5-1; Everett 2-2, 3-3

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday December 19; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark (right) looks for a cutter. (photos by dtsportflix)
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) hits 1 of her 5 3 pointers over Everett senior Mae Washington (14).
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas (14) sets up the offense Thursday.
Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik (25) starts her first game of the season.
Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) scored her 1,000th career point against Everett on Thursday.
Lynnwood senior Kayla Lorenz knocks down a 3-pointer.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 57-40

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Finley Wichers 9, Indira Carey-Boxley 5, Janie Hanson 4, Naomi Limb 3

Stanwood leading scorers: Jazmyn Legg 25, Ellalee Wortham 21

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-1, 2-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Monday December 18; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 74-17

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Seattle Academy; Friday December 15; 6:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 48-36

190- Stephanie Cesar (EW) pinned Natalia Pittman (S); 235 Abi Chishungu (S) pinned Mere Eldridge (EW); 100- Daniella Caparroso (EW) won by forfeit; 105- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 110- Lena Kuebler (EW) won by forfeit; 115- Libby Norton (S) pinned Isabella Caparroso (EW); 120- Finley Houck (S) pinned Evan Wojciechowski (EW); 125- Hannah Baldock (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Ellie Van Horn (S) pinned Corbynn Foster (EW); 135- Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Amelia LaClergue; 140- Aly Fellores (S) pinned Emily Reed (EW); 145- Izzy Crave (S) pinned Lily Frank (EW); 155- Grace Fitting (EW) pinnd Cora Morgan; 170- Lisa Gauthron (EW) pinned Sarah Norton (S).  

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Lynnwood Classic Tournament; Saturday December 16; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 68-12

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Lynnwood Classic; Saturday December 16; 7:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Mountlake Terrace vs Jackson

at Lynnwood Pool, no results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday January 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME