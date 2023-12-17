High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2023

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway’s Cavan Schillinger looks for a pass between two Stanwood defenders Friday night. (Photos by Logan Bury)
DJ Karl looks to steal the ball in Stanwood territory.
The Warriors’ Cruz Escandon heads for the paint late in the fourth quarter.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 73-60

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Stanwood                    17        13        7         23          60

Edmonds-Woodway   22        11        26        14          73

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Will Alseth 17, DJ Karl 17, Aiden Johansen 14, Luke Boland 9, Grant Williams 7, Marley Miller 5, Andreas Simonsen 4

Stanwood scorers:

Cole Williams 15, Cole Thorson 14, Jack Edlund 9, Nolenn Lien 6, Jett Brager 5, Greyson Pierce 4, Tanner Gleaves 3, Aidan O’Neil 2, Alex Solano 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Stanwood 2-2, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 58-55

 

Scoring by quarter                                          Final

Meadowdale   14        18        10        13          55

Arlington         15        19        15        9           58

Arlington scorers:

Leyton Martin 19, Silas Miller 18, Jackson Trotter 7, Billy Kooy 5, Jake Willis 3, Jacoby Falor 2, Kaid Hunter 2, Ryan Miller 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Tate Lynch 18, David Janzen 11, Jaymon Wright 10, Avery Pelote 5, Khalil Botley 3, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 6-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 59-32

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 4-3; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Washington; Monday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 67-59

Seattle Academy defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-28

Scoring by quarter                                          Final

Mountlake Terrace     0      10       9       17         36

Seattle Academy        21     14      11       7          53

Seattle Academy scorers:

Makaila Johnson 22, Ila Giblin 11, Calla Nelson 10, Fiona Berhane 7, Sydney Lennard 3

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 14, Iman Kaifa 9, Hurley Schmidt 7, Clara Loveless 4, Alexa Brock 2

Records: Seattle Academy 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-6

— Compiled by Steve Willits

