High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2023

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynden 69-65
The Hawks overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and remained unbeaten with a 69-65 home victory over the defending AA Washington State Champion Lions. Zaveon Jones led the Hawks with 26 points and Jaxon Dubiel added 24. The tandem combined to score 21 of the 23 Hawks fourth quarter points, Dubiel had 13 in the final quarter and Zones scored 8.
Scoring by quarter
Lynden 10 26 16 13 65
Mountlake Terrace 11 16 19 23 69
Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Zaveon Jones 26, Jaxon Dubiel 24, Gabe Towne 11, Rayshaun Connor 5, Logan Tews 3
Lynden scoring:
Anthony Canales 33, Brant Heppner 17, Kobe Elsner 6, Jack Stapleton 6, Charlie Ayres 3
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0; Lynden 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 66-57
Senior Gia Powell scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Mavericks improved to 7-1 on the season with a non-league win over the Kangeroos.
Scoring by quarter:
Lake Washington 12 9 22 14 57
Meadowdale 22 10 17 17 66
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 20, Audrey Lucas 16, Samantha Medina 14, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Kaiya Dotter 3, Payton Fleishman 2, Lexi Zardis 1
Lake Washington scorers:
Ashley Uusitalo 20, Julia Benthin 13, Madison Macias 8, Alessandra Chavez 7, Paige Citron 5, Ileana Olteanu 2, Reese Roberts 2
Records: Meadowdale 7-1; Lake Washington 4-1
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Lynnwood Classic
At Lynnwood High School
Team Scores:
1. Lakewood 212
2. Lynnwood 158
3. Edmonds-Woodway 153
4. Glacier Peak 123
5. Newport 113.5
6. South Whidbey 111
7. Eastlake 110
8. Shorecrest 101
9. Kamiak 82.5
10. Mountlake Terrace 81
11. Meadowdale 72
12. Bishop Blanchet 57.5
13. Garfield 41
14. Seattle Academy 31
Edmonds School District wrestlers that made it to their weight classification quarterfinals:
106
2nd place- Dylan Por, Lynnwood
120
1st place- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood
4th place- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place- Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway
126
2nd place- Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood
4th place- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
132
4th place- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale
6th place- Eric Ly, Lynnwood
138
2nd place- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
144
1st place- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
6th place- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
150
1st place- Sam Schimpf, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place- Malik Tunkara, Lynnwood
157
4th place- Alex Bloy, Edmonds-Woodway
165
2nd place- Nathan Williams, Lynnwood
6th place- Luis Partida Del Rasario, Meadowdale
175
4th place- Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace
6th place- Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway
190
2nd place- Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place- Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace
6th place- Elijah Swett, Mountlake Terrace
215
4th place- Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place- Bryce Pawling, Mountlake Terrace
285
1st place- Jerin Wilson, Lynnwood
4th place- Brett Gigrich, Mountlake Terrace
6th place- Jon Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway
Girls Wrestling
Lynnwood Classic
At Lynnwood High School
Team Scores:
1. Eastlake 74
2. Garfield 67
3. Lynnwood 64
T4. Meadowdale 44
T4. South Whidbey 44
6. Shorecrest 37
7. Lakewood 24
T8. Mountlake Terrace 14
T8. Newport 14
T8. Seattle Academy 14
11. Edmonds-Woodway 10
12. Darrington 4
Edmonds School District wrestlers that finished in the Top 4 of their weight classifications:
98-105 lbs
3rd place- Gwendolyn McCrummen, Lynnwood
109-112
2nd place- Naomi Hawkins, Lynnwood
113-123
1st place- Ka’mareah Pelote, Meadowdale
3rd place- Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood
124-133
2nd place- Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood
126-132
4th place- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale
129-138
3rd place- Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale
4th place- Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway
141-144
3rd place- Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood
4th place- Meg Caywood, Meadowdale
143-152
2nd place- Maria Aguilar Ortega, Mountlake Terrace
3rd place- Hasivie Barreiro Olivera, Meadowdale
160-169
2nd place- Lisa Gauthron, Edmonds-Woodway
186-205
1st place- Elizabeth Zurybida, Lynnwood
3rd place- Mare Eldrige, Edmonds-Woodway
280
1st place- Olivia James, Edmonds-Woodway
— Compiled by Steve Willits
