High school sports roundup for Dec. 18, 2023

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 60-54

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 13 21 12 14 60

Arlington 14 16 3 21 54

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 14, Rayshaun Connor 8, Svayjeet Singh 8, Chance Chalmers 3, Logan Tews 3

Arlington scorers: Leyton Martin 21, Silas Miller 9, Billy Kooy 8, Jacoby Falor 6, Jake Willis 6, Kaid Hunter 4

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0, 7-0; Arlington 4-1, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Skyline; Thursday December 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 62-50

Scoring by quarter Final

Archbishop Murphy 5 16 17 12 50

Meadowdale 14 16 14 18 62

Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 22, Khalil Botley 13, Tate Lynch 12, David Janzen 7, Noah Million 6, Natnael Ghimay 2

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 18, Ira Smith 13, Brayden Blanchard 5, Isaak Smith 4, Willie Sears 3, CC Blackwell 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-4, 3-5; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 3-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Bellingham; Wednesday December 20; 6:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 67-49

Scoring by quarter Final

Lake Washington 23 13 19 12 67

Lynnwood 11 11 15 12 49

Lake Washington scorers: Ki’yen Martin 17, Mateo Cummings 14, Yoav Ziklik 7, Ali Alamran 6, Jayden Hunt 5, Matthew Adeeb 4, Jonah Pemble 3, Matei Olteanu 2, Kobe Smith 2

Lynnwood scorers: Josh Shuge 16, Robel Berhanu 8, Richard Choy 8, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 8, Matteos Shiferaw 6, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Julian McDonald 1

Records: Lake Washington 7-2, Lynnwood 0-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)

Mountlake Terrace 5-0

Arlington 4-1

Monroe 4-1

Everett 3-1

Shorecrest 3-1

Shorewood 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Marysville Getchell 2-2

Stanwood 2-2

Marysville Pilchuck 1-3

Meadowdale 1-4

Archbishop Murphy 1-4

Lynnwood 0-4

Snohomish 0-4

Cascade 0-5

Girls Basketball

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-28

Everett leading scorers: Alana Washington 25, Mae Washington 20

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 8, Jade Fajarillo 8

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-2, 4-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Highline; Thursday December 28; 2:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 71-18

Scoring by quarter Final

Arlington 23 13 20 15 71

Mountlake Terrace 1 5 8 4 18

Arlington scorers: Addi Green 16, Jersey Walker 11, Katie Snow 10, Khari Deberry 8, Rachel Snow 6, Kailee Anderson 5, Kierra Reese 5, Tatum Carbajal 4, Taelor Kron 4, Samara Morrow 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 4, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2, Anais Castillo 2, Jordan Wagner 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-1, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 1-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m.

Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)

Meadowdale 4-0

Archbishop Murphy 3-0

Arlington 4-1

Lynnwood 3-1

Stanwood 2-1

Shorecrest 2-1

Snohomish 3-2

Everett 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Marysville Getchell 1-3

Monroe 1-3

Shorewood 1-3

Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Cedarcrest 0-4

— Complied by Steve Willits