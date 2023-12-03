High school sports roundup for Dec. 2, 2023

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynden Christian 50-44

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Lynden Christian N/A

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m.

Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 60-27

No details reported

Records: Ferndale 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 60-37

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Natalie Durbin 19, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Finley Wichers 6, Sydney Stumpf 6, Naomi Limb 4, Janie Hanson 4, Jade Fajarillo 4, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Abi Porter 3,

Lincoln scorers:

Devon Nobil 13, Ellie Wickline 12, Olivia Kane 7, Lou Shernoff 2, Natalie Kelly 2, Lucia Billish 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Lincoln N/A

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Bothell 59-53

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Bothell 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Monday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-49

Lincoln leading scorer:

Jesse Chatwin 20

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Gabe Cavalier 11, Julian Gray 10, DJ Karl 9

Records: Lincoln 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament (16 schools)

At Mariner High School

Team Results:

1. Blaine 187
2. Mount Baker 149
3. Lake Stevens 148
4. Shorecrest 106
5. Lake Washington 88
14. Lynnwood 35

Lynnwood wrestler(s) to finish in Top 4 of their weight classification:

Rafael De Leon-  2nd place in 126 lb

Lynnwood next match: dual match at Kamiak High School; Thursday, Dec. 7; 5:30 p.m. (vs Kamiak) and 7 p.m. (vs Marysville Getchell

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

