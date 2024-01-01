High school sports roundup for Dec. 29-30, 2023

Posted: December 31, 2023 13

Friday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) goes up for a layup vs. Kamiak Dec. 29. (Photos by Darwin Tamayo)
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark (11) gets a steal and a fast-break layup.
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) drives around her defender Kamiak sophomore Synclair Mawudeku (20).
Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson (12) hits a layup against Kamiak junior Finley Gonzales (23).

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 81-67

Kamiak leading scorers:

Bella Hasan 28, Zia-Daye Anderson 20

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Aniya Hooker 24, Teyah Clark 13

Records: Kamiak 6-4; Lynnwood 7-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-55

Scoring by quarter

Stadium                       22        17        14        14          67

Edmonds-Woodway   9         14        13        19          55

Stadium scorers:

Baaroc Rivers 22, Henry Benninhoven 15, Donovan Gill 9, Moses Gix 6, Miles Washington 5, John Pitts 4, Tysen Smith 3, Andrew Vindivich 2, Henry Winskill 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 9, DJ Karl 8, Cavan Schillinger 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 1

Edmonds-Woodway 3-point shooting (Team 9/18 50%)

Will Alseth 3 for 3, Grant Williams 3 for 5, Cavan Schillinger 2 for 2, DJ Karl 1 for 2

Records: Stadium 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME