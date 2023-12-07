High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2023

Boys Basketball
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 59-57
Monroe points: Kieren Greear 16 points (including game-winning basket with 7 seconds remaining); Chayce Waite-Kellar 12 points, 6 rebounds
Meadowdale leading scorer: Jaymon Wright 18 points, 6 assists
Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Thursday Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 65-50
Scoring by quarter. Final
Shorewood 17 14 15 19 65
Lynnwood 12 4 15 19 50
Shorewood points: Jaden Marlow 31, Abel Mehari 14, Nathaniel Burkell 6, Rimon Abraha 4, Evan Butler 4, Andrew Yao 4, Thomas Moles 2
Lynnwood points: Robel Berhanu 14, Richard Choy 13, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Nathan Sebhatu 6, Matteos Shiferaw 1
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1; 0-3
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 81-36
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 19 18 35 9 81
Marysville Pilchuck 12 5 11 8 36
Mountlake Terrace points:
Jaxon Dubiel 31, Gabe Towne 12, Svayjeet Singh 11, Chance Chalmers 8, Zaveon Jones 8, Rayshaun Connor 7, Don Brown 4
Marysville Pilchuck points:
Rodney Perez 9, Marcus Gaffney 6, Shane Nelson 5, Aaron Hill 4, Keidrick Bedford 3, Xerxes Myles-Gilford 3, Michael Taylor 2, Maksim Tchelouchkin 2, Ryelon Zackuse 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Swimming
Kamiak/Lynnwood/Shorewood
at Kamiak Pool
Team scores: Shorewood 125, Kamiak 54, Lynnwood 7
No individual event results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest
No details reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
