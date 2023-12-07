High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2023

Boys Basketball

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 59-57

Monroe points: Kieren Greear 16 points (including game-winning basket with 7 seconds remaining); Chayce Waite-Kellar 12 points, 6 rebounds

Meadowdale leading scorer: Jaymon Wright 18 points, 6 assists

Records (league and overall): Monroe 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Thursday Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. 

Meadowdale sophomore guard Avery Pelote (right) drives against Monroe’s Noah Giaconi in a conference game at Meadowdale HS on Tuesday night. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale senior Jaymon Wright (1) floats to the hoop for an acrobatic layup to bring the Mavericks to within six points of Monroe with 1:30 remaining in regulation Tuesday.
Meadowdale senior guard Tate Lynch shoots a floater over Monroe’s Chayce Waite-Kellar (right).
Meadowdale sophomore guard Khalil Botley shoots from close range on Tuesday.
Mavericks forward Noah Million (4) drives the lane.
Mavericks junior guard Natnael Ghirmay (3) shoots a 3-pointer on Tuesday.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 65-50

Scoring by quarter.             Final

Shorewood 17 14 15 19        65

Lynnwood 12 4 15 19           50

Shorewood points: Jaden Marlow 31, Abel Mehari 14, Nathaniel Burkell 6, Rimon Abraha 4, Evan Butler 4, Andrew Yao 4, Thomas Moles 2

Lynnwood points: Robel Berhanu 14, Richard Choy 13, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Nathan Sebhatu 6, Matteos Shiferaw 1

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1; 0-3

Lynnwood’s Nathan Sebhatu (4) drives against a Shorewood double-team on Tuesday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Lynnwood’s Robel Berhanu (12) rises for a layup on Tuesday.
Lynnwood’s Abdullah Sisawo (5) looks for a lane against Shorewood on Tuesday.
Lynnwood’s Jace Hampson (10) defends against Shorewood.
Lynnwood’s Richard Choy (11) drives against Shorewood on Tuesday.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 81-36

Scoring by quarter                   Final

Mountlake Terrace 19 18 35 9   81

Marysville Pilchuck 12 5 11 8   36

Mountlake Terrace points:

Jaxon Dubiel 31, Gabe Towne 12, Svayjeet Singh 11, Chance Chalmers 8, Zaveon Jones 8, Rayshaun Connor 7, Don Brown 4

Marysville Pilchuck points:

Rodney Perez 9, Marcus Gaffney 6, Shane Nelson 5, Aaron Hill 4, Keidrick Bedford 3, Xerxes Myles-Gilford 3, Michael Taylor 2, Maksim Tchelouchkin 2, Ryelon Zackuse 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Swimming

Kamiak/Lynnwood/Shorewood

at Kamiak Pool

Team scores: Shorewood 125, Kamiak 54, Lynnwood 7

No individual event results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits

