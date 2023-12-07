High school sports roundup for Dec. 6, 2023

Boys Basketball
Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 65-47
Marysville Getchell leading scorers: Wyatt Harris 18 points, 6 rebounds; Bubba Palacol 16 points, 4 assists; Shawn Etheridge 14 points, 6 assists
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: DJ Karl 11, Luke Boland 8, Julian Gray 8, Aiden Johansen 8
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-0, 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 40-25
Scoring by quarter Final
Marysville Pilchuck 8 5 4 8 25
Mountlake Terrace 21 6 8 5 40
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Hurley Schmidt 11, Jordyn Stokes 11, Alexa Brock 6, Anais Castillo 5, Iman Kaifa 4, Jordan Wagner 3
Marysville Pilchuck scorers: Kiawna Calkins 8, Jenifer Riveria 7, Kileya Moses 3, Moriah Reyes Reyes 3, Vanessa Kennebrew 2, Rory Perez 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 72-36
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 23 points, 6 assists; Finley Wichers 12 points, 8 rebounds; Indira Carey-Boxley 11 points, 5 steals; Naomi Limb 8, Sydney Stumpf 8, Jade Fajarillo 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Janie Hanson 2, Abi Porter 2, Madeline Skaar 2
Marysville Getchell leading scorers: Frannie Wright 14, Chloe Downing 9
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-2; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 48-30
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13
