High school sports roundup for Dec. 6, 2023

Boys Basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 65-47

Marysville Getchell leading scorers: Wyatt Harris 18 points, 6 rebounds; Bubba Palacol 16 points, 4 assists; Shawn Etheridge 14 points, 6 assists

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: DJ Karl 11, Luke Boland 8, Julian Gray 8, Aiden Johansen 8

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-0, 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore forward Julian Gray (24) flies for a layup unopposed during the Warriors’ game against Marysville-Getchell on Wednesday at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury for MyEdmondsNews)
Warriors senior guard Aiden Johansen (11) lifts the ball above the rim for a score.
Warriors sophomore guard DJ Karl (23) drives toward the lane under a Chargers defender.
An Edmonds-Woodway player shoots a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Edmonds-Woodway sophomore guard Andreas Simonsen (3) passes into the lane on a scoring drive.
Warriors sophomore forward William Alseth (12) drives to the basket.
Marysville-Getchell defenders block a Warriors player from driving into the lane.

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 40-25

Scoring by quarter                                                Final

Marysville Pilchuck      8      5      4      8          25

Mountlake Terrace     21      6      8      5         40

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Hurley Schmidt 11, Jordyn Stokes 11, Alexa Brock 6, Anais Castillo 5, Iman Kaifa 4, Jordan Wagner 3

Marysville Pilchuck scorers: Kiawna Calkins 8, Jenifer Riveria 7, Kileya Moses 3, Moriah Reyes Reyes 3, Vanessa Kennebrew 2, Rory Perez 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1, 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 72-36

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 23 points, 6 assists; Finley Wichers 12 points, 8 rebounds; Indira Carey-Boxley 11 points, 5 steals; Naomi Limb 8, Sydney Stumpf 8, Jade Fajarillo 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Janie Hanson 2, Abi Porter 2, Madeline Skaar 2

Marysville Getchell leading scorers: Frannie Wright 14, Chloe Downing 9

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-2; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday December 8; 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 48-30

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

