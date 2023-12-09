High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2023

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 74-49

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 19, Teyah Clark 14, Aniya Hooker 13, Jocelyn Tamayo 9,Ena Dodik 9

Monroe leading scorers:

Mya Mercille 17, Halle Keller 8

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 4-0; Monroe 0-2, 2-3

Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 58-49

Shorewood leading stats:

Jaden Marlow 17 points and 6 rebounds

Nate Burkwell 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 assists

Tommy Moles 10 points

Meadowdale leading scorers:

Tate Lynch 11 points

Avery Pelote 10 points

Noah Million 10 points

Halil Botley 10 points

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mavericks forward David Janzen (12) fights under the bucket on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 65-44

Monroe scoring: Wyatt Prohn 16, Dylan Hall 15, Kieren Greear 13, Noah Giaconi 12, Chayce Waite-Kellar 5, Caleb Campbell 4

Lynnwood scoring: Brandon Martinez-Arceo 18, Matteos Shiferaw 8, Nathan Sebhatu 6, Josh Shuge 5, Abdullah Sisawo 4, Richard Choy 2, Robel Berhanu 1

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 129-37

Relay event winners

200 yard medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:53.44

200 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Jude Willcox, Martin Nguyen, Nico Menanno, Austin Chiu) 1:47.63

400 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Finn Angel, Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg) 4:06.49

Individual event results:

200 yard freestyle

Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.17

Finn Angel (EW) 2:33.06

Aaron Ton (M) 2:34.41

200 yard medley

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:17.25

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 2:24.67

Liam Schell (EW) 2:48.45

50 yard freestyle

Jude Willcox (EW) 25.12

Koji Gilginas (EW) 27.21

Martin Nguyen (EW) 29.29

100 butterfly

Austin Chiu (EW) 1:08.40

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.39

Saikou Darboe (M) 1:34.04

100 yard freestyle

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 55.94

Jude Willcox (EW) 57.05

Martin Nguyen (EW) 1:10.41

500 yard freestyle

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:28.43

Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:40.40

Nico Menanno (EW) 6:51.31

100 yard backstroke

Liam Schell (EW) 1:14.15

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:21.71

Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:22.60

100 yard breaststroke

Finn Angel (EW) 1:20.36

Nico Menanno (EW) 1:20.67

Aaron Ton (M) 1:24.17

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Tuesday, Jan. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 71-6

106- Mikey O’Neal (Mead) won by forfeit; 113- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Casey Grantham (Mon) 1:52; 120- Maddox Millikan (Mead) pinned Jackson Daller (Mon) 1:39; 126- Chris Ramirez (Mead) technical fall over Porter Douglas (Mon) 15-0; 132- Logan Palmer (Mead) pinned Romeo Waltermire (Mon) 5:26; 138- Matt Sleipness (Mead) pinned Xander Muller (Mon) 1:33; 144- Luis Partida del Rosario (Mead) won by forfeit; 150- Kayden Stedman (Mead) won by forfeit; 157- Jackson Zollars (Mead) won by forfeit; 165- Will Brundage (Mead) won by forfeit; 175- Joseph Kruger (Mead) won by forfeit; 190- Double forfeit; 215- Michael Carpenter (Mead) pinned Tyler Kautzman (Mon) 0:47; 285- Lukah Washburn (Mead) won by forfeit.

Meadowdale next match: Tournament at Arlington High School; Saturday, Dec. 9; 9 a.m.

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 58-21

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Tournament at Lake Washington High School; Saturday Dec. 9; 8 a.m.

Dual meet- Everett/Jackson/Mountlake Terrace

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-23

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-24

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Dec. 13: 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Arlington, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway, Everett, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Meadowdale

At Meadowdale High School

No details reported