High school sports roundup for Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2023

Friday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 41-36

Scoring by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Jackson 10 4 15 12 41

Meadowdale 11 8 9 8 36

Jackson scorers:

Ryan McFerran 14, Trey Hawkins 13, Seamus Williams 7, Drew Pepin 6, Henry Johnson 1

Meadowdale scorers:

Tate Lynch 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Avery Pelote 5, Noah Million 4, David Janzen 3

Records: Jackson 2-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Inglemoor defeated Lynnwood 62-48

Scoring by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Lynnwood 5 22 10 11 48

Inglemoor 16 13 14 19 62

Inglemoor scorers:

Reuhen Bhalod 18, Kieran Clasen 12, Mateo Love 11, Aman Sterling 11, Gabe Schutt 6, Ali Khan 3, Drew Snider 1

Lynnwood scorers:

Brandon Martinez-Arceo 15, Jace Hampson 15, Abdullah Sisawo 7, Nathan Sebhatu 4, Julian McDonald 3, Robel Berhanu 2, Richard Choy 2

Records: Inglemoor 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Thursday, Nov. 30

Boys Swimming

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 80-58

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Nolan Tyler, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:52.47

200 freestyle: Meadowdale (Zachary Peters, Jerico Magat, Sham Hagos, Aaron Hurlbut) 2:09.05

400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Alex Vyshnevskyi, Min Choi, Nolan Tyler) 4:37.77

Individual events:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Danny Calkins (L) 2:30.69

2. Zachary Peters (M) 2:55.96

200 yard medley:

1. Nolan Tyler (L) 2:14.14

2. Min Choi (L) 2:54.89

50 yard freestyle:

1. Matias Andry (L) 27.64

2. Nikos Karnikis (M) 27.66

3. Nolan Common (M) 30.22

100 butterfly:

1. Alex Lee (L) 1:00.62

2. Collin Frasher (M) 1:47.56

100 freestyle:

1. Danny Calkins (L) 1:02.06

2. Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:05.77

3. Sham Hagos (M) 1:11.52

500 freestyle:

1. Nolan Tyler (L) 5:35.59

2. Aaro Hurlbut (M) 7:29.47

100 backstroke:

1. Alex Lee (L) 58.26

2. Sham Hagos (M) 1:40.50

3. Jayden Costa (M) 1:51.65

100 breaststroke:

1. Min Choi (L) 1:24.34

2. Matias Andry (L) 1:28.61

3. Zachary Peters (M) 1:51.65

Lynnwood next match: vs Kamiak and Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 130-34

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Prestyn Ruitjers, Ethan Georgiev, Nolan Thai) 1:42.07

200 freestyle: Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Juhyung Lee, Ethan Georgiev, Jaelen Oh) 1:35.66

400 freestyle: Jackson (Prestyn Ruitjers, Juhyung Lee, Nolan Thai, Jaelen Oh) 3:48.48

Individual events:

200 yard freestyle

1. Ethan Georgiev (J) 1:53.86

2. Marshall Roberts (EW) 2:20.64

3. Bryan Chen (J) 2:27.90

200 yard medley

1. Nolan Thai (J) 2:08.43

2. Prestyn Ruitjers (J) 2:16.23

3. Jaelen Oh (J) 2:25.18

50 yard freestyle

1. Vyron Domingo (J) 23.01

2. Logan Ruitjers (J) 26.50

3. Trent Van Valkenburg (J) 26.99

100 yard butterfly

1. Prestyn Ruitjers (J) 55.76

2. Juhyung Lee (J) 58.29

3. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:05.49

100 yard freestyle

1. Vyron Domingo (J) 49.91

2. Sacha Espara (J) 56.26

3. Ayan Wani (J) 1:05.26

500 freestyle

1. Nolan Thai (J) 5:19.33

2. Arthur Shurtleff (J) 6:47.57

3. Vincent Phillips (J) 7:08.81

100 backstroke

1. Juhyung Lee (J) 1:06.50

2. Logan Ruijters (J) 1:11.76

3. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:12.11

100 yard breaststroke

1. Ethan Georgiev (J) 1:06.75

2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:11.73

3. Sacha Esparza (J) 1:13.32

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Dec. 7; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Wrestling

Meadowdale at Mariner

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Glacier Peak and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Dec. 7; 5:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood/Monroe/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish at Monroe High School

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Tournament; Saturday, Dec. 2; 9:30 a.m. at Mariner High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett and Jackson; Thursday, Dec. 7; 5:45 p.m. at Jackson High School

Cedarcrest/Mariner/Meadowdale at Mariner High School

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, Glacier Peak and Monroe; Thursday, Dec. 7; 7 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits