Historic Edmonds 2024 calendar now available

The popular Historic Edmonds calendar is back for 2024 and is available at several downtown locations.
A production of the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, this year’s calendar features a year of stories, photos and historical information on topics including Edmonds’ first water system, the story of Brackett’s Landing, and the Edmonds Bakery and the Edmonds Theater — both of which are celebrating their 100th year in the community.
Copies are available free of charge at Edmonds City Hall, the Log Cabin Visitors Center and the Edmonds Historical Museum. Quantities are limited, so one per person please.
