History: Downtown Edmonds and the Fred Schneider building throughout the years: Part II

1966-1976

With the departure of Safeway and Eddy’s Electric in 1966, the Schneider Building lost its two longest residing tenants. Safeway however still had a lease obligation through the fall of 1971 for the space they had occupied.

It is unclear how many tenants resided in the building over the next five years. A year after Eddy’s Electric closed, an advertisement in the 1967 Telephone directory lists an apparent new company, Eddy’s Electric and Gift Shop, residing in the same space that Eddy’s had been in previously, but it apparently closed the following year.

According to historical notes, it appears that Sears who had a storefront on Main Street may have used a part of the building as a warehouse for a short period, and another mention of a Coast to Coast store being in the building in the mid-to-late 1960s also exists. But the Polk City Directory for 1969 shows the building as entirely vacant.

Two years later, an article dated September 1971 outlines the sale of the building to J. Ward Phillips by the Schneider family. In the article, it describes the building as having been vacant for a long time and that Mr. Phillips would be remodeling it, and three businesses would be occupying it in the near future.

The article stated two Edmonds businesses, Peggy Harris Gifts and Balinka Jr.’s clothing shop, would be moving from their long-time downtown locations into the renovated building. Additionally, a Western Auto Supply Store is referenced as a third tenant taking the largest space in the building.

Peggy Harris’ Gifts moved into the space at the south end of the building, and Balinka Jr.’s moved into the space on the north end at the beginning of 1972.

It appears that the Western Auto Supply Store may have not moved into the building, or if they did, they only remained in the building less than one year, as Party Harbor Gifts moved into the space next to Peggy’s Gifts in September 1972.

Author’s note: When I recently spoke with J. Ward Phillips, 52 years after he purchased the building, he stated that he had redesigned the building to have four business spaces. However, local 1973 directories listed only three tenants in the building — Peggy Harris Gifts at 100, 5th Ave, Party Harbor at 102 5th Ave and Balinka Jr’s at 104 5th Ave.

Note: If there was a fourth space available it was apparently vacant, and it is unclear what its address would have been. Several longtime residents, however, recall that Party Harbor had a large space in the middle of the building, so there may have been only three spaces available initially.

During the time J. Ward Phillips (a 1958 graduate of Edmonds High School) was having the Schneider Building renovated, he was also approaching other Main Street business owners, as well as Allan Kincaid, the President of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, and the City Council on the idea of “Beautification Of the City.”

Phillips stated that his goal was to revive the city’s downtown, and have people come back to the area. He further stated that he was willing to commit $10,000 of his own money to purchase paint and hire professionals to paint the storefronts along Main Street from 2nd to 6th Avenue and from Main Street to Dayton Street on 5th Avenue South.

This desire also tied into an effort that the Mayor Havre Harrison had had for the previous two years of cleaning up the city’s streets of discarded trash through a city-wide Environmental Clean-Up Week program.

In the end, an Edmonds Beautification Committee was formed through the Chamber of Commerce to work with City Hall, the Public Works Department, downtown business owners and Mr. Phillips on the project.

The goal was to have the downtown buildings painted in a coordinated color plan agreed upon by the business owners; and to have the city repair curbs, sidewalks and streets by the time of the Edmonds Art Festival in late June.

Author’s note: It is also interesting to note that the April 12 issue of the Edmonds Tribune Review, ran an article entitled Clean, beautiful city goal set by Edmonds Committee, in which it was noted: The beautification committee, in a meeting April 7, heard from City of Edmonds building official, Harry Whitcutt, who is working on a program to remove vacant, broken down and dangerous buildings in the city.

Whitcutt said, “The department has noted about 40 such buildings throughout the city, which includes empty factories that should be removed. So far, we have had 12 of them taken down.”

It appears by this article that the city had a large number of vacant and dilapidated buildings to contend with, as well as the general rejuvenation project.

By the middle of June almost everything regarding the rejuvenation projects had been completed and the Edmonds Art Festival showed off a downtown with a fresh new look. In the aftermath of the cleanup, several new businesses moved into the downtown area where over a dozen storefronts had been previously shuttered.

With the Schneider Building and downtown beautification project behind him, J. Ward Phillips continued in his rejuvenation efforts when he purchased the old Yost Auto Company building on the corner of 5th Avenue South and Dayton Street.

He was then instrumental in the transformation of the old building and construction of Old Milltown, in the style of a 1900-1925 arcade for specialty shops, which opened on Nov. 19, 1973.

Unfortunately just as Edmonds was turning around and people were returning, a deep recession hit the Northwest. Anyone old enough will remember the infamous sign that was placed along Pacific Highway South near Sea-Tac at the end of 1971, which read “Will the last person leaving Seattle – turn out the lights.”

The Seattle region including Edmonds was largely dependent upon one employer, the Boeing Co. In the early 1970s, Boeing employed over 100,000 workers and thousands of other jobs were dependent upon supplying Boeing with materials.

By the mid 1970s, Boeing’s workforce was down to 32,500 and the recession lasted for nearly another decade in some areas. The Seattle Times later labeled the time as the longest and deepest recession to ever hit the Northwest.

In the mid 1970s, Edmonds’ downtown merchants did, however, benefit from the Washington State Ferry System’s traffic with a newly expanded waiting area for cars, and the growing feel of a recreational area with its large marina.

Although some merchants tried to attract people waiting for the ferry to come uptown to shop, the Edmonds merchants were still largely soft-selling Edmonds as a place to come, spend the day and shop.

A Edmonds Retail Trade Committee, a quasi-independent arm of the Chamber of Commerce, was formed. But a number of the downtown merchants didn’t participate, and continued to advertise independently while competing with each other.

In regards to the Schneider Building tenants, they apparently did fairly well despite the tougher economic times. With the building renovated and three stable tenants, J. Ward Phillips sold the Schneider building to the George and Verona Campbell in 1976.

1976-1984

According to historical accounts and remembrances, Balinka Jr’s , Party Harbor and Peggy Harris Gifts were tenants in the Schneider building up until 1980. There is no mention of a fourth space or tenant in any of the historical records that we have been able to find.

Around 1983 Party Harbor exited the building, and its location was apparently divided into two spaces. 1984 records show Peggy Harris Gifts at 100, Schofield Drugs at 102, Lady Haberdasher at 102 ½ and Michelle’s Women’s Clothing, replacing Balinka Jr’s at 104 5th Avenue North.

1985–1992

Edmonds in 1985 had continued its expansion through large residential developments, such as Emerald Hills on the eastern hillside above the Edmonds bowl and Talbot Park north of University Colony. Similar development was going on southward. In many ways Edmonds’ growth was moving it towards being more of a suburb of Seattle and King County, than being associated with Everett and Snohomish County.

But along with this growth came even more competition for Edmonds’ downtown merchants. The super mall at Alderwood had opened in 1979 and was expanding in size and appeal.

ynnwood’s expansion also offered a wide variety of shopping experiences. To attract customers the large malls ran full-page advertisements every week in the Edmonds Enterprise newspaper, inviting customers to shop in their upscale stores.

It was in this business climate that Jenny Bjorback (Murphy)’s parents and another couple purchased what was then Lady Haberdasher in the Schneider Building, and renamed the clothing store Sound Styles. Jenny and the other couple’s daughter initially ran the day-to-day operations while the parents managed the business end.

After a short period of time, the other couple decided it wasn’t working for them, and they sold their business interest to Jenny’s parents. Jenny couldn’t have realized then that she and Sound Styles would be a tenant for the next 38 years.

As Sound Styles was establishing a foothold, Edmonds received grant money from the Washington State Main Street Project, which helped fund revitalization of downtown areas within the state.

Julie Stutz headed up the Main Street Project for the City of Edmonds. With a portion of the funding, a number of Edmonds’ clothing stores and restaurants came together to create the Festival Of Fashion.

The month-long festival featured tea room modeling where models walked through the dining area of local restaurants wearing the latest fashions, while happy patrons enjoyed a nice leisurely lunch. The Festival of Fashion ran for four years, and proved to be very successful in bringing new customers to the downtown area.

During this period Peggy’s Gifts, Sound Styles and Michelle’s Women’s Clothing successfully conducted business in the Schneider Building. Schofield Drugs did vacate, however, and was replaced by Cottage Garden.

In the early 1990s, after the Festival of Fashion’s success, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, headed by Joan Longstaff, encouraged local retailers to become involved in the chamber. Despite some skepticism a group of local retailers including Jenny Bjorback (Murphy) owner of Sound Styles, Glenn Bogart, owner of Lambo’s Crystal and Porcelains, Libby of Libby’s Tea Shop and realtor Dave Page began to meet and discuss how local retailers could work together for the benefit of everyone.

While formalized business development planning was in its infancy, several changes occurred in the Schneider Building. Michelle’s Women’s Clothing was replaced by Profiles Four Ten Hair Salon at the north end of the building, and Cottage Garden was replaced by Rosa Mundi’s Antiques. Peggy’s Gifts and Sound Styles remained in their same locations.

At the end of 1992, Peggy Harris announced that she was retiring, and closing her gift shop after serving the Edmonds community for 37 years. With the gift shop closing, Sound Styles moved from its 102 ½ location to the south end of the building in early 1993, and Charolette’s Fine Jewelry moved into the space vacated by Sound Styles.

1993-2023

As time passed, more and more merchants became interested in working together to combat the large regional malls and to bring people back to downtown Edmonds. Circa 1966, the Downtown Edmonds Merchant Association (DEMA) was formed as a committee working with the Chamber of Commerce to attract more people to the downtown area.

From 1997 through 2002, DEMA organized large auctions which drew people from far and wide to the downtown Edmonds area. Between 50 and 100 businesses and individuals donated items to the silent and live auctions each year.

The proceeds from the auction were then given to the Chamber of Commerce to be used exclusively for the joint advertising of the downtown Edmonds merchants. This funded program greatly enhanced the advertising and promotion of the merchants, and helped rejuvenate customer interest throughout the surrounding area.

From a fairly rudimentary start DEMA has now morphed into a multiple pronged development plan orchestrated by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, The Edmonds Downtown Alliance (A Business Improvement District) and Downtown Edmonds Merchant Meet Up (DEMMU) which is a peer business information sharing group. Today, Edmonds is envied for its vibrant town center, while the large malls are diminishing across the landscape.

Throughout this evolution the Schneider building has continued to be the home to a number of long time valued businesses. Here’s a look back at the building’s tenants over the last thirty years.

104 5th Avenue (north end of the building, next to the Edmonds Historical Museum)

1993 – 1998: Profiles Four Ten Hair Salon

1998 – 2017: Advanced Hearing Center

2017 – 2023: My Hearing Centers. My Hearing Centers is a complete care center for individuals dealing with hearing loss.

102 ½ 5th Avenue

1993 – 1996: Rosa Mundi’s Antiques

1996 – February 28, 2023: Garden Gear owned and operated by Don and Lili Hall. Garden Gear was the go-to place for avid gardeners in the Edmonds area for nearly 3 decades. You couldn’t walk by Garden Gear without seeing a splash of color and a wide variety of garden décor and gardening tools.

To learn more about Garden Gear’s long history, visit myedmondsnews.com/2023/03/after-27-years-don-and-lili-hall-say-goodbye-to-garden-gear

102 5th Avenue

1993 – 1999: Charolette’s Fine Jewelry

1999 – 2003: Housewares: (Housewares moved to 318 Main Street, where they have resided for the past 20 years)

2003 – 2016: Nama’s Candy Store, owned and operated by Pat McKee. Nama’s was a candy store that specialized in nostalgia candy and fine chocolates. Nama’s brought a smile to people’s faces, by just smelling the chocolate.

To learn more about Nama’s Candy history visit myedmondsnews.com/2016/12/update-namas-candy-now-closed.

2017 – 2023: Pelindra Lavender owned and operated by Aimee Hauff. Pelindra Lavender provides a diverse range of exclusively based products from their San Juan Island farm using their own organically certified Lavender flowers and essential oils.

100 5th Avenue North

1993 – March 31, 2023: Sound Styles owned and operated by Jenny Bjorback (Murphy) and her mother.

Sound Styles was an institution for 38 years within the Edmonds business community. It was a place where generations of customers shopped for a wide range of apparel or attire. Jenny was also a driving force in the formation of DEMA and its evolution.

To learn more about Sound Styles’ long history, visit myedmondsnews.com/2023/03/owner-jenny-murphy-shutters-edmonds-sound-styles-after-38-years.

April 2023 – current:

With the closure of Garden Gear and Sound Styles in early 2023, Cline Jewelers (owned by Andy and Kristen Cline) took over their combined space. Cline Jewelers previously had resided at 105th 5th Avenue South since 2011.

With major renovations to the interior including removal of the wall that had separated Garden Gear and Sound Styles, Cline Jewelers opened their new store on November 1. The new space features a beautiful open show room as well as external windows where people walking by on 5th Avenue can watch the jewelers at work.

In the renovation process Cline Jewelers discovered the building’s original sign which had been covered up for years. Wanting to honor the building’s history, the original sign is now proudly displayed above the Cline Jewelers marquee.

To learn more about Cline Jewelers’ move, visit myedmondsnews.com/2023/11/sponsor-spotlight-cline-jewelers-moves-to-a-larger-new-location.

Author’s final notes: The research process on this two part article has been arduous at best given the lack of clear addresses, and locations within the various decades’ telephone book listings, city directories, period newspapers, etc. In many cases it took a combination of directory information and a newspaper article to tie down information.

In some cases I have had to rely upon long-term residents remembrances and recollections … and those in some cases are not consistent. So if I have missed a tenant that was in the building or if you remember the dates slightly different, I apologize and would welcome comments or feedback to provide additional information or clarification.

One final observation … previously I wrote an article regarding W.S. Rynearson, who was one of Edmonds first blacksmiths.

Mr. Rynearson’s blacksmith shop provided a wide range of metal wares ranging from wagon wheels to candlesticks from 1906 to 1917. The blacksmith shop sat on the exact location that the Fred Schneider Building was later built on.

In the article about W.S. Rynearson, I referenced several oral histories of children who were attending grade school back in the early 1900s, and their remembrances of stopping and looking in the doors and windows at the blacksmiths at work.

I find it fascinating that the same sort of opportunity is available today, 115 years later, in the same location, if you want to watch the artisans at Cline Jewelers at work.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. But this article would not have come to fruition without the help of several organizations and numerous individuals. The organizations include the Edmonds Historical Museum, The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, The Everett Herald Archives and The Everett Library-Northwest Room.

To Joan Longstaff, Erica Sugg and Ryan Crowther of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, Steven Laird Pennington, Aimee Hauff, Larry Vogel, Gary Nelson and numerous long-time residents who shared their remembrances of the building and the downtown area, THANK YOU.

Special thanks goes out to J. Ward Phillips for the rejuvenation work he did for the City of Edmonds in a critical time, and for his willingness to share his thoughts and memories with me.

Finally, an incredible debt of gratitude goes out to Jenny Murphy for her interest in this project, and for her willingness to search through her personal archives, contact other people and even edit portions of this article. Without her help and encouragement, I am not sure I would have been able to complete this project.

— By Byron Wilkes