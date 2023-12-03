In special meeting Monday, Dec. 4, city council to continue budget discussions

Deliberations will continue on the 2024 City of Edmonds budget during a special Edmonds City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

In early October, the council approved a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which authorized the city to use general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses. That was after learning that the city’s draft 2024 budget, released in early October, had projected an ending budget fund balance of $6.64 million this year, requiring the city to dip into its reserves.

There was more disappointing news Nov. 21, when the council heard that — based on the latest third-quarter budget report — the city’s estimated ending fund balance for 2023 is $3 million. That is $3.6 million lower than projected when the budget was prepared in late summer.

With that backdrop, the council has been eyeing for the past few weeks how to reduce expenses while maintaining essential city programs and protecting existing staff. While some actions were approved Thursday, more detailed budget amendments are expected during Monday’s meeting.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can view the meeting and offer public comment using this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can view the complete agenda), and on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

This meeting is in addition to the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 5, when the council is expected to make a decision on whether to continue pursuing the idea of purchasing the Burlington Coat Factory property for the proposed Landmark 99 project.