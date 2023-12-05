Man sentenced in hate crime offense against Edmonds animal control officer

A 36-year-old man was sentenced last week in Snohomish County Superior Court to nine months in prison in connection with a hate crime offense against an Edmonds animal control officer.

Sean Robert Wagner, of Cle Elum and Port Orchard, was found guilty during a jury trial for the Oct. 29, 2021, incident in which he “maliciously and intentionally” threatened then-Edmonds Animal Control Officer Tabatha Shoemake, a Black woman, based on his perception of her race and putting her in “reasonable fear of harm.”

As we reported in our earlier story, the incident began at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 14, 2021 when Edmonds police were dispatched to the Travel Lodge Motel in 23800 block of Highway 99 to investigate reports of dogs that had been “howling for two days” from inside a truck parked at the motel. Attempts to contact the owner of the truck were unsuccessful.

Officers checked the temperature inside the truck. Because it exceeded 100 degrees, they decided to seize the dogs and bring them to the Lynnwood PAWS shelter. Police left a note on the truck informing the owner of this action with a contact number for the shelter.

Wagner contacted PAWS that same afternoon after the shelter had closed and spoke with Officer Shoemake, who was still there after dropping off the dogs. When she told him he could pick up his dogs when the shelter reopened in the morning, he became angry, used profanity and hung up the phone.

Rather than wait until the following morning, Wagner drove directly to the shelter. He arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m., when he began pounding on the locked doors and windows. Shoemake was still in the shelter, and after calling for police backup left the building to confront Wagner in the parking lot. He immediately became aggressive, used profanity and the n-word, and told her to “go back to Africa.” According to police reports, he approached Shoemake to within arm’s length, “clenching his fists and showing his teeth while spewing profanity and racial epithets,” threatening that “we are going to get you and we will fix this” and to “kick your [Shoemake’s] ass.”

At this point, police backup arrived and took Wagner into custody. After investigations were complete, Snohomish County prosecutors charged him with a felony hate crime under Washington State Law RCW 9A.36.080.

Wagner was sentenced on Nov. 29 to nine months in prison.

