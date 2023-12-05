Man sentenced in hate crime offense against Edmonds animal control officer

A 36-year-old man was sentenced last week in Snohomish County Superior Court to nine months in prison in connection with a hate crime offense against an Edmonds animal control officer.
Sean Robert Wagner, of Cle Elum and Port Orchard, was found guilty during a jury trial for the Oct. 29, 2021, incident in which he “maliciously and intentionally” threatened then-Edmonds Animal Control Officer Tabatha Shoemake, a Black woman, based on his perception of her race and putting her in “reasonable fear of harm.”
As we reported in our earlier story, the incident began at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 14, 2021 when Edmonds police were dispatched to the Travel Lodge Motel in 23800 block of Highway 99 to investigate reports of dogs that had been “howling for two days” from inside a truck parked at the motel. Attempts to contact the owner of the truck were unsuccessful.
Officers checked the temperature inside the truck. Because it exceeded 100 degrees, they decided to seize the dogs and bring them to the Lynnwood PAWS shelter. Police left a note on the truck informing the owner of this action with a contact number for the shelter.
Wagner contacted PAWS that same afternoon after the shelter had closed and spoke with Officer Shoemake, who was still there after dropping off the dogs. When she told him he could pick up his dogs when the shelter reopened in the morning, he became angry, used profanity and hung up the phone.
Rather than wait until the following morning, Wagner drove directly to the shelter. He arrived at approximately 6:30 p.m., when he began pounding on the locked doors and windows. Shoemake was still in the shelter, and after calling for police backup left the building to confront Wagner in the parking lot. He immediately became aggressive, used profanity and the n-word, and told her to “go back to Africa.” According to police reports, he approached Shoemake to within arm’s length, “clenching his fists and showing his teeth while spewing profanity and racial epithets,” threatening that “we are going to get you and we will fix this” and to “kick your [Shoemake’s] ass.”
At this point, police backup arrived and took Wagner into custody. After investigations were complete, Snohomish County prosecutors charged him with a felony hate crime under Washington State Law RCW 9A.36.080.
Wagner was sentenced on Nov. 29 to nine months in prison.
— By Larry Vogel
Sets a dangerous precedent, although I agree the man’s actions deserve some punishment it seems worse behavior goes largely unpunished but words will get you locked up for 90 days. I guess next government will be showing up and arresting you for negative views of their actions. I would have given him 90 days for mistreatment of the dogs and a additional 30 for the fuss at paws. The problem is the reason for the prosecution. Hate crime hardly.
He used hate speech in his attack on her, an officer of the law to boot. Stop making excuses for that man.
If you want to support an argument on far-fetched “I guess” statements, you haven’t got much of an argument at all. Hate crimes exist, and they are both real and often violent. A safe and inclusive society cannot tolerate them. Thoughts are of course something entirely different.
Virginia I don’t think you understand. I suggest more jail time and to go further I would have suggested a high bail as to try to keep him in jail. Put the shoe on the other foot. If it was a black or brown person that denigrated a white female officer in the same way would you ask for the same sentence? I can guarantee officers face derogatory racial epithets every day committed by every race. Should all these people face a racial repercussion as well? Careful what you wish for. Should we disregard gun enhancements but enhance derogatory language? Somewhere we have become lost if that is the case.
